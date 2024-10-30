G2 driver, driver heading home from work stopped for stunt driving in Ottawa

A G2 driver and a driver heading home from work are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped speeding on Ottawa roads.

Ottawa police say an officer observed a driver going 132 km/h in an 80 km/h zone along Limebank Road on Tuesday.

“OPS Traffic charging a G2 driver with stunt driving for passing, cutting-off others and nearly colliding with a police vehicle,” Ottawa police said on X.

Ottawa police also charged two drivers going 55 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174 in the area of Tenth Line Road.

Meantime, Ontario Provincial Police say a driver spent the final part of their trip home from work as a passenger in a tow truck after being stopped for speeding on Highway 416.

The driver was stopped going 162 km/h on Hwy. 417 on Monday, according to police. The speed limit is 100 km/h.

“The driver was headed home from work. Unfortunately for them, the final part of their journey home was as a passenger in a tow truck!” the OPP said on X.

“We get the desire to go home as quickly as possible after a day at work, but these speeds are reckless and dangerous.”

The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.