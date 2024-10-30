G2 driver, driver heading home from work stopped for stunt driving in Ottawa
A G2 driver and a driver heading home from work are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped speeding on Ottawa roads.
Ottawa police say an officer observed a driver going 132 km/h in an 80 km/h zone along Limebank Road on Tuesday.
“OPS Traffic charging a G2 driver with stunt driving for passing, cutting-off others and nearly colliding with a police vehicle,” Ottawa police said on X.
Ottawa police also charged two drivers going 55 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 174 in the area of Tenth Line Road.
Meantime, Ontario Provincial Police say a driver spent the final part of their trip home from work as a passenger in a tow truck after being stopped for speeding on Highway 416.
The driver was stopped going 162 km/h on Hwy. 417 on Monday, according to police. The speed limit is 100 km/h.
“The driver was headed home from work. Unfortunately for them, the final part of their journey home was as a passenger in a tow truck!” the OPP said on X.
“We get the desire to go home as quickly as possible after a day at work, but these speeds are reckless and dangerous.”
The driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
WATCH LIVE
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada Post presents latest contract offer to Canadian Union of Postal Workers
Canada Post has presented its latest contract offer to the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in a bid to reach a new deal without a labour disruption.
Canada needs to double its military spending to meet NATO targets: PBO
Canada needs to double its annual military spending in order to meet its NATO requirements, new Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO) projections show.
B.C. judge halts woman's medically assisted death
A B.C. judge took the extraordinary measure of preventing a woman's medically assisted death, issuing an 11th-hour court order to halt the procedure, according to documents filed over the weekend.
WATCH LIVE Arrest made in fatal boat crash on eastern Ontario lake on the Victoria Day weekend
Ontario Provincial Police confirm an arrest has been made in connection with a fatal boat crash on Bobs Lake in eastern Ontario over the Victoria Day long weekend.
At least 63 people die in devastating flash floods in eastern Spain, officials say
At least 63 people have died in eastern Spain after flash floods swept away cars, turned village streets into rivers and disrupted rail lines and highways in the worst natural disaster to hit the European nation in recent memory.
Poilievre says it would be 'not fair' for Liberals to replace Trudeau as leader
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre thinks it would be 'not fair' for the Liberals to oust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau now, as in his view they are 'morally obligated' to keep him.
B.C. woman continues to be paid for a federal government job she has never worked
Vanita Lindsay has been paid $8,816.20 for a job she has never worked.
Toronto Zoo says beloved gorilla Charles has died after heart issues
A beloved gorilla who has lived at the Toronto Zoo for five decades died on Tuesday after experiencing “significant health issues” within the last week, staff confirmed Wednesday.
Missing B.C. teenager Jodi Henrickson at centre of upcoming documentary
Henrickson was a 17-year-old girl from Squamish who went missing after a house party on Bowen Island, during the then unusually warm summer of 2009.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.S. lifts stop-work order at Halifax Walmart where teen's body was found in oven
Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour has lifted its stop-work order at a Halifax Walmart more than a week after the body of 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was discovered in an industrial oven in the store’s bakery.
-
'Speaks to a wider problem': N.S. politicians condemn group that wore KKK costumes to Halloween dance
Nova Scotians – including the province’s top politicians – are continuing to express outrage after four people showed up at a Halloween dance dressed in Ku Klux Klan costumes.
-
N.S. boy, 14, charged for allegedly swatting in U.S. and Canada
Authorities believe they have solved a cyber crime spanning schools in Ontario and the United States, and the suspect at the centre of the investigation is a 14-year-old Nova Scotia boy.
Toronto
-
One person seriously injured after being pulled from Toronto apartment building fire
One person was rushed to hospital after being pulled from a burning home in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday morning.
-
Ontario to table 'ambitious' economic update, Doug Ford says
Ontario's finance minister is set to table his fall economic statement today, which the premier says is an ambitious plan to build highways, hospitals and homes.
-
Toronto Zoo says beloved gorilla Charles has died after heart issues
A beloved gorilla who has lived at the Toronto Zoo for five decades died on Tuesday after experiencing “significant health issues” within the last week, staff confirmed Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Airbnb says man's losses not covered after rental home robbed in Montreal
A Toronto man says the Airbnb he was staying at in Montreal last week was robbed and learned that his losses are not covered by the short-rental company.
-
At 7 feet, 9 inches, Olivier Rioux is the world's tallest teen and an intriguing basketball project
Walking from his apartment to classes and then to the University of Florida’s basketball facility, Olivier Rioux poses for dozens — sometimes hundreds — of pictures a day.
-
Legault to visit Washington in 2025 amid concerns about impact of presidential election
Concerned about the impact of the presidential election on Quebec exports, Premier Francois Legault will be going on a mission to Washington in early 2025.
Northern Ontario
-
Premier Ford says talks are ongoing, but still no completion date for Hwy. 69 expansion
In Sudbury on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked when the four-laning of Highway 69 would be completed, a project that has been decades in the making.
-
B.C. judge halts woman's medically assisted death
A B.C. judge took the extraordinary measure of preventing a woman's medically assisted death, issuing an 11th-hour court order to halt the procedure, according to documents filed over the weekend.
-
Next CPP payment coming on Tuesday for Canadian retirees
Here's how retirees will get their funds from the federal benefit.
Windsor
-
Pickleball safety measures sought after person dies playing
The Windsor Pickleball Club wants to see new padding installed along walls at the Windsor Family Credit Union (WFCU) after a member fatally hit their head while playing the sport.
-
Victim's wife discovered body in Highland Ave homicide: police
Windsor Police are renewing their call for help from the public to solve a city homicide.
-
$50,000 in cash seized at Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding cross-border travellers about the need to declare cash. The reminder comes after travellers were refused entry to Canada and had just over $53,000 of undeclared U.S. currency seized.
London
-
Minimum distance between homeless encampments and residential properties upheld at city hall
Homelessness that would have reduced the minimum setback distance between tents and residential property lines to 25 metres.
-
Ontario's community health centres sound the alarm about staffing shortages due to widening wage gap
"We want to close the gap. We want team based and all community health workers to actually get paid a fair wage and dare I say, a living wage," said Marg Alfieri, Registered Dietician and Chair of the Grand Bend and Area Community Health Center.
-
Today may just be the hottest October 30 ever
CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said that the warm weather coming through today has the potential to break some all time high temperature records!
Kitchener
-
Hit-and-run collision causes power outage in Waterloo
Police say a driver struck an electrical box in the area of Glenridge Drive and University Avenue East early Wednesday morning, causing a power outage.
-
Officer nearly hit after driver fails to slow down for emergency vehicle: police
Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service were conducting speed enforcement in the McQueen Shaver Boulevard area on Tuesday.
-
Are fireworks allowed in your city for Diwali?
Fireworks are typically used during Diwali, but the rules for setting them off vary depending on where you live.
Barrie
-
Big names announced as headliners for Boots and Hearts 2025
The headliners for the region’s biggest outdoor country music festival are locked in, and once again, the multi-day event has garnered big names.
-
Fire destroys home in Clearview Township
Emergency crews in Clearview Township battled flames and heavy smoke Tuesday morning as a fire raged through a large home.
-
High-tech kiosks to assess RVH patients
Emergency room at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre going high-tech.
Winnipeg
-
Some parents hung up on school cellphone ban despite overall positive reception
Nearly two months after Manitoba’s school cellphone ban came into effect, the policy is receiving some mixed signals.
-
Man assaulted with machete, bears spray during unprovoked attack in Winnipeg park
Police say a 44-year-old man was rushed to hospital after an unprovoked attack in a Winnipeg park involving a machete and bear spray.
-
Harvest Manitoba warning about scam
One local non-profit is warning Manitobans about a scam involving its organization.
Calgary
-
Calgary's Green Line CEO leaves project
The head of Calgary's embattled Green Line project is stepping away from his role.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mild and cool conditions expected for Halloween
Calgarians woke up to a cool start Wednesday with frosty windshield and windchill values making it feel two to three degrees colder than the ambient temperature.
-
Legislative session in Alberta reconvenes with plenty of items for the rural watchlist
Legislation around property rights, gun ownership, tourism and parental involvement in education should spark the interest of rural Albertans, the UCP's government house leader speculated in announcing plans for this week's reconvened session of the legislature.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny today, but cooler and cloudier for Halloween
Get set for chillier mornings and some cooler afternoons starting tomorrow.
-
'Unconstitutional and unlawful': Alberta taking Ottawa to court over carbon tax
Premier Danielle Smith says she is taking steps to keep Albertans warm this winter while keeping their utility bills low.
-
Support workers with public school division north of Edmonton vote 94% for strike action
The 250 Sturgeon Public School Division education support workers in CUPE Local 4625, in a vote Friday that saw a turnout of 93 per cent, voted 94 per cent in favour of taking strike action, the local said Tuesday in a media release.
Regina
-
A recap of Sask. Party promises following its election victory
With the Saskatchewan Party's victory in the 2024 provincial election, here's a look back at what the incoming government has promised to voters.
-
Saskatchewan Party to rebuild cabinet after several ministers lose seats
Saskatchewan's provincial election saw the upset of several long time Saskatchewan Party MLAs who lost their seats in urban ridings.
-
Sask. Party to form fifth consecutive majority government, CTV News declares
The Saskatchewan Party has maintained its hold onto power, battling its way to a fifth consecutive majority government.
Saskatoon
-
A recap of Sask. Party promises following its election victory
With the Saskatchewan Party's victory in the 2024 provincial election, here's a look back at what the incoming government has promised to voters.
-
Bear spray attacks on city buses cause concern for Saskatoon woman, transit union
A Saskatoon woman is calling for improvements to safety on public transit following a string of bear spray attacks on city buses.
-
Trick or treat, and some trades for Saskatoon Blades
Considering they’re only a couple years removed from trick-or-treating, the Saskatoon Blades had some fun at practise today.
Vancouver
-
Recounts rarely alter elections. There's another reason they matter, says B.C. expert
Recounts may not change election results very often, but British Columbia political scientist David Black says they play an increasingly vital role in demonstrating election integrity.
-
New photo released as search continues for missing 82-year-old, B.C. woman
Langley RCMP have released a new photo of missing 82-year-old Jane Whitehouse, revealing the clothes she was wearing before she disappeared.
-
Sidney Islanders disturbed as deer caught in fencing ahead of eradication plan
A controversial plan to eradicate invasive deer on a small B.C. island is facing more criticism. The next phase of killing European fallow deer on Sidney Island involves fencing them in before they're shot. But that plan is having some unintended consequences.
Vancouver Island
-
Recounts rarely alter elections. There's another reason they matter, says B.C. expert
Recounts may not change election results very often, but British Columbia political scientist David Black says they play an increasingly vital role in demonstrating election integrity.
-
B.C. judge halts woman's medically assisted death
A B.C. judge took the extraordinary measure of preventing a woman's medically assisted death, issuing an 11th-hour court order to halt the procedure, according to documents filed over the weekend.
-
B.C. Conservative leader walks back election night warning, strikes conciliatory tone
Hours after the premier addressed reporters, the incoming leader of the Opposition held his own news conference dialling back the rhetoric that fired up B.C. Conservative supporters on election night.
Kelowna
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.