OTTAWA -- There are 133 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, provincial officials reported Friday, as the province set a record for most deaths in a single day.

Ottawa has seen triple-digit increases in new lab-confirmed cases for seven of the past eight days.

The number of active cases in the city reached an all-time high on Thursday.

Ontario recorded 100 new deaths provincewide, a new all-time high. However, the high number is due to a backlog; officials said 46 of those deaths in London occurred earlier in the pandemic but are just being reported now.Ontario reported 2,998 new cases of the virus on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health's local case count is due to be released at 12:30 p.m. It can differ from the province's due to different data gathering times.

More to come...