OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa is encouraging residents to drop-in to community clinics this weekend to receive their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as the vaccination campaign slows in the capital.

Ottawa Public Health says it has "ample supply" of both the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, meaning you will no longer be asked to mix doses to ensure full protection.

As of Friday, 84 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older had received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 71 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.

"Certainly, we've done really, really well," said Anthony Di Monte, Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services.

"We're seeing a slowing down, that's why we're shutting down some of our clinics but we're leaving four open and anybody who hasn't had a first dose or wants a second dose can just walk in without an appointment. We have both Moderna and Pfizer available, so I'd encourage anybody please come and get vaccinated."

In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Public Health said its COVID-19 vaccine, "supply is exceeding demand."

"Ottawa currently has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, including both Moderna and Pfizer."

Public health adds there are currently no vaccines at risk of expiring.

In June and early July, health officials urged people visiting COVID-19 vaccination clinics to get take the first COVID-19 vaccine available as a flood of Moderna vaccines arrived in Canada. Ottawa Public Health insists it's safe to interchange mNRA vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna).

The City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health have set a goal to have 90 per cent of Ottawa's eligible population fully vaccinated.

Ottawa is currently operating four community clinics. You can drop in between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to get a vaccine at the following locations:

Eva James Community Centre

Nepean Sportsplex

Orleans YMCA

Ottawa City Hall

PIVOTING COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT

Di Monte tells CTV News Ottawa that as traffic slows down at some of the vaccination clinics, Ottawa will "pivot" its vaccine rollout to make sure all residents have access to the vaccine.

"We can't stop, we've got to keep moving. What you're going to see is a bit of a pivot now to try to get to that last group," said Di Monte.

"We're going to use other methods and we started announcing that – any faith communities that want us to come there, we'll send mobile teams there. If people have workplaces that want to set something up, we'll send mobile teams there. We're starting to see now slowing down at the mass vaccination model, which was planned and is expected as well."

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches told reporters on Thursday that 50 businesses and organizations have requested COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Etches added there are some barriers to people getting the vaccine, including transportation and child care.

"It's why we're going out more and more with mobile options."

COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 771,626

Ottawa residents with two doses: 654,869

Percent of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 84 per cent

Percent of population 12 and older with two doses: 71 per cent

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

12-17: 86 per cent (56,775 people)

18-29: 73 per cent (135,450 people)

30-39: 74 per cent (116,431 people)

40-49: 86 per cent (115,330 people)

50-59: 90 per cent (126,065 people)

60-69: 90 per cent (107,601 people)

70-79: 94 per cent (71,259 people)

80 and older: 95 per cent (40,196 people)

Unknown age: 2,521 people

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated