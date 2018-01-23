

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The City of Gatineau says the Robert Guertin Arena in Hull is temporarily closed because of an ammonia leak.

A statement from the City says crews are analyzing the situation.

All programming for the Arena, including Wednesday’s Gatineau Olympiques game, has been cancelled until further notice.

The game was set to be a resumption of a previously postoned match from September 24, 2017, which was pushed back due to heavy fog in the arena.

The Olympiques say they will provide an update at around noon Wednesday.