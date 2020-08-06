OTTAWA -- Ottawa neighbourhoods hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic saw a significant increase in the rate of infections as the number of laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased during the final two weeks of July.

The Ottawa Public Health "Snapshot of COVID-19 across Ottawa Wards Report" released earlier this week shows Alta Vista, Gloucester-Southgate and Beacon Hill-Cyrville have the highest rates of COVID-19 infection in Ottawa.

As of Aug. 3, Alta Vista had 330 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents. That's up from 264 confirmed cases per 100,000 people on July 20.

Gloucester-Southgate has 284 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents, up from 176 cases per 100,000 people two weeks ago. Beacon Hill-Cyrville is third with 240 cases per 100,000 residents, up from 157 cases per 100,000 people on July 20.

There are now six wards with an infection rate of at least 200 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, compared to one ward with 200 cases per 100,000 people two weeks ago.

Bay ward has 224 cases per 100,000 people; River ward has 214 cases per 100,000 people, and Rideau Rockcliffe has 205 cases per 100,000 people.

West Carleton-March continues to have the lowest rate of COVID-19 infection in Ottawa, at 63 cases per 100,000 people.

As of Aug. 3, there were 2,595 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. Ottawa Public Health reported 239 new cases of COVID-19 between July 20 and Aug. 3, when the "Snapshot of COVID-19 across Ottawa Wards" data was compiled.

Ottawa Public Health says, "COVID-19 is present in every single community within Ottawa."

"This map cannot be used to identify 'COVID-19 hot spots' in Ottawa. Areas with lower or higher rates are not more or less 'safe' from COVID-19 transmission."

Ottawa Public Health adds the map is based on the place of residence of COVID-19 cases and does not necessarily reflect where the disease was contracted.

Ottawa wards rate of confirmed COVID-19 per 100,000 as of Aug. 3. (Data from July 20 in parenthesis)

Alta Vista: 330 per 100,000 (264 per 100,000)

Gloucester-Southgate: 284 per 100,000 (176 per 100,000)

Beacon Hill-Cyrville: 240 per 100,000 (157 per 100,000)

Bay: 224 per 100,000 (168 per 100,000)

River: 214 per 100,000 (171 per 100,000)

Rideau-Rockcliffe: 205 per 100,000 (186 per 100,000)

Barrhaven: 171 per 100,000 (138 per 100,000)

College: 162 per 100,000 (142 per 100,000)

Rideau-Vanier: 159 per 100,000 (136 per 100,000)

Innes: 156 per 100,000 (128 per 100,000)

Knoxdale-Merivale: 155 per 100,000 (129 per 100,000)

Rideau-Goulbourn: 154 per 100,000 (126 per 100,000)

Cumberland: 149 per 100,000 (135 per 100,000)

Gloucester-South Nepean: 147 per 100,000 (118 per 100,000)

Somerset: 134 per 100,000 (123 per 100,000)

Kichissippi: 124 per 100,000 (96 per 100,000)

Stittsville: 108 per 100,000 (92 per 100,000)

Orleans: 107 per 100,000 (100 per 100,000)

Kanata North: 106 per 100,000 (95 per 100,000)

Capital: 105 cases per 100,000 (105 per 100,000)

Kanata South: 99 cases per 100,000 (89 per 100,000)

Osgoode: 71 cases per 100,000 (71 per 100,000)

West Carleton-March: 63 cases per 100,000 (59 per 100,000)