OTTAWA -- There are 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the second straight day of double-digit increases in novel coronavirus cases in the capital.

Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 95 new cases across Ontario on Thursday, including 19 in Ottawa.

Ten of the 19 new cases in Ottawa on Thursday involve residents under the age of 30.

Zero new deaths were reported in Ottawa.

There are now 2,595 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 264 deaths.

Ottawa Public Health says there are currently 12 people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses, including one in the ICU.

Active cases of COVID-19

There are currently 197 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, down from 207 active cases on Wednesday.

A total of 2,134 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ages of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Two new cases (78 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (145 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (413 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (345 cases total)

40-49 years-old: No new cases (334 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (349 cases total)

60-69-years-old: One new cases (264 cases total)

70-79 years-old: No new cases (191 cases total)

80-89 years-old: No new cases (278 cases total)

90+ years: No new cases (198 cases total)

Ontario cases

Ontario is reporting fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth consecutive day.

There were 95 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced on Thursday.

Toronto reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, while Chatham-Kent reported 10 new cases and Peel Public Health has seven new cases.