OTTAWA -- The Alliance to End Homelessness Ottawa and the City of Ottawa want to help landlords fill vacancies this summer and provide affordable housing for 100 households.

A housing blitz has been launched to find affordable-housing for people experiencing homelessness by the end of September.

The Ottawa Housing Blitz is a collaboration between the private, public and non-profit sectors to help landlords fill vacancies and residents secure housing. Landlords with available units can fill out a survey on the Ottawa Housing Blitz website, and they will be contacted within two days to follow up.

The city will match people in need of housing with appropriate units and rent support from available housing benefit programs.

“Housing is a human right and a public health issue,” said Councillor Catherine McKenney in a statement.

“COVID-19 is exacerbating our housing crisis and it’s more important than ever to help our most vulnerable residents find a safe place to live.”

Mayor Jim Watson notes the COVID-19 pandemic will likely lead to a temporary higher vacancy rate in Ottawa this fall.

“We’re launching this housing blitz now to capitalize on the opportunity and house up to 100 households experiencing homelessness before a second wave hits. If you have a unit available, please reach out,” said Watson.

The City of Ottawa is aiming to create up to 8,500 new affordable-housing units and subsidies by 2030. Council committed $30 million over two years to provide new affordable units.