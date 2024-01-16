'All our dreams are gone': Ottawa couple scammed out of $177k
Doug and Victoria Lloyd are left searching for answers after the retired married couple was taken for $177,023 through a line of credit.
It all started with an online video of what appeared to be Elon Musk promoting a new investment opportunity.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
The Lloyds followed a link in the video description and submitted their phone number to a website that promised significant financial returns.
“In the beginning it was exhilarating. Thinking, wow, there’s this new thing you can invest in and you’d make money and we were able to maybe get our dream house,” said Victoria Lloyd.
“We needed the money at the time. We needed to build up as many funds as we could.”
However, the video was fake, made with deepfake technology. It was the beginning of a scam that would drastically change the Lloyds' lives forever.
It all started at the beginning of October, when they received a call from a man claiming to work for an investment platform called ‘Be the Bank’.
The man put them in touch with a ‘financial advisor’ who convinced the Lloyds to send him a small sum in order to begin forex trading on their behalf.
“We talked for hours every day for months. He always encouraged me and told me what to do,” said Doug Lloyd.
“He built it up like he was my best friend. He’d talk to us about his wife and his dog sometimes.”
After a while, the scammer convinced Mr. Lloyd to invest in cryptocurrency and increase the sum he was sending to maximize his returns.
“That’s when things went up $10,000 that night, $20,000 we made the next night and that was when it was early,” said Mr. Lloyd
“I started telling my friends and they were all saying ‘oh, that’s a fraud. Don’t do that.’ But it was so real. I mean, you could see it all online and we checked them out through the better business bureau in England, and their website looked all so legitimate.”
Doug Lloyd was in a serious motorcycle collision when he was 20 years old that left him hemiplegic. With limited mobility, he now has challenges working a computer.
The scammer recognized this and pressured the couple into granting him access to remotely control their laptop in order to move the process along faster.
He would go through Mr. Lloyd’s emails and even his bank account and it seemed to be working well.
By late November, the Lloyds say their account had swelled to roughly $500,000 in value, but when Mr. Lloyd tried to withdrawal $350,000 USD, the man they had been talking to changed his tone.
“He always had an answer for everything, until he got angry,” said Mr. Lloyd.
In voicemails sent to CTV News, the scammer is heard pressuring the couple saying they were “making the biggest mistake of their lives” and warning them “don’t fall for any kind of scam from other people saying they are calling from a fraud department.”
The Lloyds have since filed a police report with the Ottawa Police Service and they have alerted Scotiabank.
However, police say the chance they will be able to recoup their money is slim.
The bank told them their investigation found no clear evidence of fraud on the couple's ScotiaCard.
“Scotiabank cannot comment on the details of individual client situations for privacy reasons,” said Scotiabank in a statement to CTV News.
“Recognizing that fraud is an ever-present risk in financial services and other industries and is a constantly evolving threat here in Canada and around the world, we continue to update information and work with industry partners to drive awareness. We also encourage all clients to practice safe banking habits and do their part to help recognize, reject, and report fraud. For resources and tips, clients can visit https://www.scotiabank.com/security."
The couple is now facing a mountain of debt on their line of credit that they were planning to use to create their dream home.
“We were trying to build a house so that we wouldn’t have to go into a retirement home and we could just live there for the rest of our lives,” Mrs. Lloyd said.
“But they took it. It’s just devastating. All our dreams are gone. I wouldn’t want this to happen to anyone else. It’s not fair. We worked all our lives and you’re planning your future, your life but it’s all gone. We could even lose this house. They just took it away from us.”
In 2023, there were 3,631 victims who were tricked by similar scams, losing a collective $309 million according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Specifically for Ontario, 1,209 victims were swindled out of roughly $111 million.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Notley resignation: Alberta NDP leader says 'no intention' of running for the party federally
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who announced Tuesday she plans to step down from the job she's held for nearly a decade, says running for the federal NDP or 'any other party' is 'not going to happen.'
Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
Canada 'will take all necessary measures' to protect its drug supply, health minister says after meeting with U.S. officials
Health Minister Mark Holland has told U.S. officials Canada is disappointed with the FDA's decision to allow the import of some Canadian prescription drugs and that the country 'will take all necessary measures' to protect its drug supply.
New graphic health warnings on cigarette packs aim to help smokers kick the habit
A bulging lump on someone's tongue. A big toe that has turned greenish-black from gangrene. A smoker's infant in hospital, connected to a breathing tube. These are some of the 14 new graphics and photos now starting to appear on cigarette packages to warn about smoking-related harms.
4 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in B.C. Interior
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
Former hockey pro Terry Ryan gets one last call-up on 47th birthday
Terry Ryan’s birthday celebrations were interrupted last weekend with the news that he would get one last professional hockey game.
Food prices in Canada rose in December. Here's what cost you more
Food inflation is still higher than headline inflation, according to just-released Canadian data. Here's what cost you more, and less, in December.
What is squirrelpox and should Canadians be concerned?
A viral disease that can cause squirrels to break out in unsightly skin lesions has been reported in Ontario, but poses no threat to humans or pets.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
'It’s like a bomb in their chest': N.B. woman heads to Montreal to reduce her risk of breast cancer a second time
A New Brunswick woman is going to Montreal to reduce her risk of breast cancer a second time.
-
Bail decision reserved for one of two teens charged in P.E.I. murder
One of two teens charged in the death of Tyson MacDonald on Prince Edward Island appeared in court for much of the day Monday.
-
Anticipation grows for $7.3M Chase the Ace jackpot in New Brunswick
There’s a lot of buzz in northern New Brunswick as people wait to see whether someone will win a $7.3 million jackpot in Chase the Ace Tuesday night.
Toronto
-
Armed suspects seen on video trying to break into Toronto home
Four suspects, two of whom were armed with handguns, were caught on surveillance video trying to break into a Toronto home early Monday morning.
-
Mayor's office says Chow 'did not request an increase' amid calls for her to reject pay bump
Mayor Olivia Chow does not want a salary increase, her office says, after a taxpayer's advocacy group called on her to reject a pay bump included in the city's proposed budget.
-
TDSB defends how it responded to reports of asbestos at middle school
The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is defending the way it responded to reports of asbestos discovered at a middle school in the city’s east end, even as some parents raise concerns that they weren’t notified sooner.
Montreal
-
Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
-
Q&A: French language minister defends new regulations for Quebec storefronts
Quebec's minister of the French language, Jean-François Roberge, joined CTV News Montreal to explain the new regulations for commercial signs and to respond to concerns about the cost associated with these new rules being passed onto businesses.
-
Security enhanced at Montreal-area courthouses after court interpreter stabbed in Longueuil
Security has been beefed up at courthouses around the Montreal area following the stabbing of a court interpreter at the Longueuil courthouse last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Elliot Lake council to pick city's new mayor
There was very little debate around the council table in Elliot Lake Monday night as council decided it will be nominating one of its own to fill the empty mayor’s chair. The decision comes amid word the former mayor, Chris Patrie, having his legal appeal dismissed.
-
Northland bus service returns to Espanola
The town of Espanola has announced the return of Ontario Northland bus service. After an absence, users will now be able to pick up the bus from the Recreational Complex instead of nearby McKerrow.
-
Lake effect snow squalls continue across northeast moving inland
The weather alerts that began Monday are expected to continue until Wednesday in most areas as lake-effect snow moves inland from the Great Lakes in the northeast causing treacherous travelling conditions.
London
-
Councillors spar over process to award 12.5 per cent pay raises to deputy mayor and budget chair
More money, more problems — even at city hall. Concerns about transparency dominated debate about increasing the financial compensation paid to councillors appointed to the roles of deputy mayor and budget chair.
-
'Dangerously cold wind chills' in store for the Forest City
An extreme cold warning remains in effect as 'bitterly cold temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills' will send the London region into a deep freeze on Wednesday.
-
'This is truly a dream come true': London, Ont. man wins $152K jackpot
A husband and father from London is still in shock after winning a jackpot worth more than $152,000 earlier this month.
Winnipeg
-
Family of homicide victim files human rights complaints over Manitoba election ads, lack of landfill search
The family of a woman alleged to have been slain by a Winnipeg serial killer has filed a pair of complaints to the Human Rights Commission of Manitoba, alleging discrimination against Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGSBTQQIA+ people and their families.
-
These 'udderly' adorable Highland cows are stealing the spotlight in Manitoba
The cows at Highland Bullrush Acres in Manitoba's Interlake region are 'udderly' adorable' – a part of a heritage breed of cattle 'moo-ving' up in popularity right now thanks in part to TikTok.
-
Gas prices helping keep inflation rates low in Manitoba
New numbers from Statistics Canada reveal Manitoba has the lowest inflation rate of any province across the country.
Kitchener
-
Advocates push to keep warming centres open overnight amid extreme cold
Frigid conditions in Waterloo Region are prompting questions about where people without shelter are expected to go to warm up.
-
'We can’t win': Canada’s largest supermarket chain faces criticism for axing deep discounts on expiring food
Loblaw stores across Canada are putting an end to its long-standing practice of offering 50 per cent off discounts on soon-to-expire food items – changing it to 30 per cent off.
-
Man wanted for romance scam in Waterloo, Ont. arrested at airport
A Kitchener, Ont. man is accused of scamming a woman out of $200,000 which was then used to support his lifestyle.
Calgary
-
Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
-
Deep freeze loosens its icy grip in Calgary revealing some new challenges
It's amazing how warm -10 C can feel after days where temperatures flirted with -40 C. With the more moderate winter temperatures, many emerged from their homes to stretch their legs and breathe air that is far less piercing to their lungs.
-
2 charged after Alta. seniors targeted in grandparent scam
Two people are facing charges after multiple Alberta seniors were targeted as part of a grandparent scam.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING As Saskatchewan teachers strike, government says it won't cross 'line in the sand'
Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line on a frigid morning with temperatures hovering around -30 C and lower.
-
James Smith inquest lawyer points to distrust of RCMP within First Nation communities
For the lawyer representing James Smith in the coroner’s inquest into the mass stabbings that shook that community in 2022, the lack of faith in the RCMP was a key issue.
-
IN PICTURES: What Sask. teachers said with their picket signs
Saskatchewan teachers raided their craft supplies ahead of their one-day strike.
Edmonton
-
Notley says she'll step down from Alberta NDP helm to make way for fresh voices
Former premier Rachel Notley, after almost a decade at the helm of Alberta’s NDP, is stepping down from the top job.
-
Edmonton councillors approve Sohi's 'housing and houselessness emergency' declaration
Following two days of heated meetings and passionate debate, Edmonton City Council has declared an emergency on housing and homelessness.
-
Edmonton man charged with robbing 5 banks in 10 weeks
Police say they have captured a man who robbed five Edmonton-area banks in about 10 weeks.
Vancouver
-
4 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in B.C. Interior
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
-
B.C. regulator fines man $100,000 for unlicensed property management
B.C.'s real estate regulator has ordered an unlicensed property manager to pay a $100,000 fine and more than $25,000 in enforcement expenses over his "flagrant disregard for the regulatory regime."
-
Lower Mainland police chase driver through 3 cities
Mounties in Surrey say a woman has been arrested after a pursuit that spanned three Lower Mainland cities on Tuesday afternoon.
Regina
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING As Saskatchewan teachers strike, government says it won't cross 'line in the sand'
Saskatchewan teachers hit the picket line on a frigid morning with temperatures hovering around -30 C and lower.
-
IN PICTURES: What Sask. teachers said with their picket signs
Saskatchewan teachers raided their craft supplies ahead of their one-day strike.
-
Tim Reid removed as president and CEO of REAL
Tim Reid, the President and CEO of the Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) has been removed following a unanimous vote from the organization's board.