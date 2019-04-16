

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police have given the all clear after a suspicious package was found near a bus shelter on Albert St.

Police were first called to the area at around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Police closed a stretch of Albert St. between Bay St. and Bronson Ave. for the investigation. It reopened just after 9:00 a.m.

No one has been reported hurt.