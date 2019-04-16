All clear following suspicious package investigation on Albert Street
Ottawa Police are investigating after a suspicious package was found near a bus shelter on Albert St. Tues. April 16, 2019.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, April 16, 2019 8:59AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 16, 2019 9:08AM EDT
Ottawa Police have given the all clear after a suspicious package was found near a bus shelter on Albert St.
Police were first called to the area at around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Police closed a stretch of Albert St. between Bay St. and Bronson Ave. for the investigation. It reopened just after 9:00 a.m.
No one has been reported hurt.
The scene has been cleared and Albert Street has reopened. #otttraffic #ottnews https://t.co/V0gXFGV9YA— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) April 16, 2019