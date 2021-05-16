OTTAWA -- All adults in Ottawa will be eligible to book COVID-19 vaccines at mass immunization clinics this week, ahead of the province's original schedule.

Starting Tuesday at 8 a.m., everyone over 18 will be eligible to book a vaccination appointment through the provincial booking system and call centre.

The province's original schedule had people aged 30 and older booking appointments this week, and those 18 and older the week of May 24. However, with 2.2 million doses arriving in the province this week, they're opening it up to all adults on Tuesday.

"This high number of doses is due to an early delivery of the week of May 24 shipment, to accomodate the long weekend, and is an opportunity for the province to offer an appointment to receive the vaccine to more Ontarians ahead of schedule."

People who are 17 years old and turning 18 this year will also be eligible to book appointments, but only for the Pfizer vaccine. That vaccine is the only shot approved by Health Canada for kids 12 and over.

The provincial website will show which clinics aren't booking 17-year-olds.

The news comes after the city surpassed a key milestone in the vaccine rollout over the weekend.

The city announced on Sunday that 50 per cent of the population aged 18 or older have received their first dose of vaccine.

Meanwhile, the city of Ottawa is stopping the pop-up clinic pilot project that saw clinics held in high-priority neighbourhoods across the city.

You can book an appointment through the province's online booking portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line number at 1-833-943-3900.

Each week in May, the province is expanding the vaccine booking eligibility as more doses are scheduled to arrive in Ontario.

Ontarians 12 to 17 will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment the week of May 31.

Currently, the following age groups are eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine in the city of Ottawa:

Adults 40 years of age and older

Adults 18 years of age and older living in "hot spot" postal codes K1T, K1V and K2V

Adults 18 years of age and older living in high priority neighbourhoods

Adults 18 years of age and older at participating pharmacies

People with highest, high-risk or at-risk health conditions

Group 1 and 2 of essential workers who cannot work from home

DROP-IN CLINICS

The city of Ottawa is wrapping up drop-in clinics in high priority neighbourhoods.

A memo to council shared by Coun. Mathieu Fleury on social media said a pop-up clinic planned the weekend of May 15-16 for the communities of Bayshore-Belltown and Whitehaven-Queensway Terrance North will be the final drop-in, pop-up clinic under the pilot project. City staff say they will use the feedback received from the drop-in sites to inform ongoing efforts as part of the neighbourhood vaccination approach.

The latest update from @ottawacity about vaccination��



No pop-up clinics in Sandy Hill, Lowertown or Vanier next week



We are awaiting details about the future approach for high risk neighbourhoods



My focus remains on ensuring access to vaccinations close to peoples homes �� pic.twitter.com/PJUJ4h570T — Mathieu Fleury (@MathieuFleury) May 14, 2021

OTTAWA COMMUNITY CLINICS

The city of Ottawa says appointments are available at the following community clinics until June 14 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,

The Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA in Orleans;

Ottawa City Hall;

The Nepean Sportsplex (Halls A and B);

The Eva James Memorial Centre in Kanata;

The Queensway Carleton Hospital clinic; and,

A temporary "mega pop-up" clinic is also operating at the Infinity Convention Centre at 2901 Gibford Drive on Sunday, May 15 and May 17 to 23.

COVID-19 VACCINES ADMINISTERED

The city of Ottawa surpassed the 50 per cent mark for residents vaccinated with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

Mayor Jim Watson and the city tweeted out videos showing the city surpassed the milestone on Saturday.

BREAKING:

Yesterday evening we surpassed a significant milestone in our #CommunityImmunity vaccination campaign.



50% of the population aged 18 or older have received their 1st dose of vaccine.



A special thank you to staff and to everyone who has signed up for their vaccine! pic.twitter.com/IAEyoje5P4 — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) May 16, 2021

In an email to CTV News Ottawa on Sunday, public health said 431,676 Ottawa residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of 11 p.m. Saturday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR A COVID-19 VACCINE

The Ontario government says when booking an appointment through the provincial online system, you will be asked for the following information:

Government of Ontario green photo health card

Birth date

Postal code

Email address or phone number

At the time of booking, eligible individuals will schedule their first and second vaccination appointments.