Algonquin College launching new child and youth care degree program

Algonquin College is launching a new four-year program to prepare graduates for careers to support the care, welfare and "positive health and development" of children, youth and families.

The new Bachelor of Child and Youth Care degree at the Ottawa campus will begin accepting students in the fall of 2025.

Algonquin College says the degree will allow students to prepare for front-line and/or supervisory roles and "build specialized skills in nature-based programming, social innovation and entrepreneurship."

"We are proud of our new Child and Youth Care degree program, which will create leaders in an area dedicated to supporting vulnerable populations in need of services," said Jane Trakalo, Dean of the School of Wellness, Public Safety and Community Studies at Algonquin College.

“Our approach allows students to learn and grow in a supportive, hands-on, dynamic learning environment that will prepare them to enter the human services workforce. We look forward to welcoming new learners to our campus."

The program will include a 14-week work term and two field placements, and will focus on creative prevention and intervention strategies for diverse children, youth, families and communities.

"Coursework includes community development, arts-based change, nature-based programming, applied research, online relational practice, social innovation, and entrepreneurship. Also embedded in the degree is program evaluation, where students learn how to design and interpret data to determine and address program effectiveness," Algonquin College said.

"Graduates will be equipped to create programs, services, agencies, and businesses that meet the needs of young people, families and society."