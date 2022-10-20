Alexandria, Ont. hospital closing emergency department overnights Friday and Saturday due to staff shortage

The Hopital Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa) The Hopital Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria, Ont. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina