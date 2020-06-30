OTTAWA -- Air Canada has announced it is indefinitely suspending five routes out of Ottawa as it continues to deal with heavy losses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release Tuesday, Air Canada said that it is indefinitely suspending service on 30 domestic regional routes and closing eight stations at regional airports in Canada.

The following flights to and from Ottawa are suspended:

Ottawa-Fredericton;

Ottawa-Moncton;

Ottawa-London, Ont.;

Ottawa-Regina; and

Ottawa-Saskatoon.

In addition, Air Canada is closing its station in Kingston, Ont. and suspending its Kingston-Toronto flights.

Air Canada says affected customers will be contacted and offered options, including alternative routings where available.

"These structural changes to Air Canada's domestic regional network are being made as a result of continuing weak demand for both business and leisure travel due to COVID-19 and provincial and federal government-imposed travel restrictions and border closures, which are diminishing prospects for a near-to-mid-term recovery," the airline said in a press release.

As a result of COVID-19, Air Canada reported a net loss of $1.05 billion in the first quarter of 2020, including a net cash-burn in March of $688 million.

This is a breaking news story; check back later for updates.