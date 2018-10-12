

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa residents can cast a vote today for mayor, councillor and school board trustee.

The City of Ottawa is holding an Advance Voting Day for the 2018 Municipal Election. Polling stations will be open between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Advance Voting places are listed on the Voter Notification Letter or can be searched on on the "Where Do I Vote" feature on the City of Ottawa's election website.

More than 15,000 people cast a ballot in the four days of Special Advance Voting held over the Thanksgiving long weekend.