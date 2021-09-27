OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says more than 16,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Ottawa last week, a slight increase over the week prior.

OPH data show 16,600 doses were administered in Ottawa the week of Sept. 19, including 5,938 first doses and 10,662 second doses.

This is higher than the 15,540 doses administered the week of Sept. 12 and the 15,924 administered the week of Sept. 5.

As of Monday, 83 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated. That accounts for 72 per cent of Ottawa's total population.

Half of the new first doses administered last week were to people 20 to 39. That age group has been lagging behind other age groups in vaccinations.

COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 814,628

Ottawa residents with two doses: 764,031

Percent of population with at least one dose: 77 per cent

Percent of population with two doses: 72 per cent

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

12-17: 92 per cent (60,892 people)

18-29: 79 per cent (147,352 people)

30-39: 79 per cent (124,845 people)

40-49: 89 per cent (120,480 people)

50-59: 92 per cent (128,558 people)

60-69: 94 per cent (111,545 people)

70-79: 98 per cent (74,364 people)

80 and older: 104 per cent** (44,254 people)

Unknown age: 2,339 people

Vaccination coverage by age* for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated

12-17: 82 per cent (54,570 people)

18-29: 70 per cent (131,462 people)

30-39: 73 per cent (114,816 people)

40-49: 85 per cent (113,931 people)

50-59: 88 per cent (123,462 people)

60-69: 91 per cent (108,515 people)

70-79: 96 per cent (72,699 people)

80 and older: 100 per cent** (42,342 people)

Unknown age: 2,234 people

*OPH now assigns people to age categories based on year of birth, rather than date of birth. An 11-year-old born in 2009 is now included in the age 12-17 calculations, while a 17-year-old born in 2003 is included in the 18-29 category, etc.

**A 2020 population estimates suggest there are 42,388 people in Ottawa 80 and older. The current number of vaccinated people in that age category is slightly higher than that figure.