OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a 52-year-old man they believe is related to a farming accident.

First responders were called at around 5 p.m. Sunday to a farm on Reid Road in Admaston/Bromley, about seven kilometers west of Renfrew. Police, paramedics, and firefighters responded to an incident involving a tractor in which a man was fatally injured.

Robert Reid was pronounced dead in hospital.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, but OPP say foul play is not suspected.

This is the second reported death on an eastern Ontario farm in less than a week.

On Thursday, OPP were called to a farm on Limerick Road in North Dundas, where a 29-year-old man was found dead.