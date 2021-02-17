OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says 67 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

OPH's COVID-19 dashboard now shows 14,105 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

No new deaths were reported on Wednesday. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 434 residents.

The new figures Wednesday come as Ontario reports its lowest daily case count since October. Health officials added 847 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 10 new deaths. The province reported 53 cases in Ottawa on Wednesday.

However, officials note that fluctuating numbers due to an ongoing data issue at Toronto Public Health, may affect case totals.

The new cases in Ottawa follow reports from Ottawa Public Health of 31 new cases on Tuesday and 59 cases on Monday. Figures from Ottawa Public Health and from the province often differ due to different data collection times.

The number of known active cases in Ottawa rose slightly on Wednesday, and key weekly averages remain firmly within the "Orange-Restrict" level.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Orange-Restrict" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 31.6 (up from 29.3 cases on Tuesday and 28.5 cases on Monday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.6 per cent (Feb. 8-14)

Reproduction number: 1.06 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Feb. 17

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 40,930*

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 35,100

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses received: 4,000

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa with known active cases of COVID-19 rose on Wednesday to 447 after dropping to 435 on Tuesday.

The active case count has been slowly rising since Feb. 10, when Ottawa Public Health reported at 2021 low of 402 cases.

OPH added 55 newly resolved cases to its dashboard on Wednesday, bringing the city's total number of resolved cases to 13,224.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 18 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications and three are in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is under the age of 10, two are in their 40s (one is in the ICU), two are in their 50s, three are in their 60s, four are in their 70s (one is in the ICU), and six are in their 80s (one is in the ICU).

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 33,977 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Tuesday and 33,730 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said on Tuesday that 1,662 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on Monday and labs performed 2,815 COVID-19 tests.

The average positivity rate for the week of Feb. 8 to 14 was 1.6 per cent.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 18 hours.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Six new cases (1,043 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new case (1,733 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 14 new cases (3,011 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 12 new cases (1,979 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Eight new cases (1,838 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 11 new cases (1,701 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Six new cases (1,033 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Three new cases (631 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (691 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (442 total cases)

Unknown: (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Three new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 14 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 24 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are seven active community outbreaks, two are linked to retail workplaces, two are linked to health workplaces, one is linked to a corporate/office setting, one is linked to a distribution centre, and one is linked to a warehouse.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Bishop Hamilton Montessori School Centre educatif La Clementine (École Marie-Curie) Charles H. Hulse Public School CityView – Home Child Care – 32814 CityView – Home Child Care – 32912 Playtime Daycare Centre – Licensed Childcare

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Carlingwood Retirement Extendicare Starwood Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Group Home – 32432 Group Home – 32782 Maison Acceuil Sagesse Manoir Marochel Montfort Long-term Care Centre Peter D. Clark (NEW) Residence St. Louis Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Shelter - 32620 Supported Independent Living – 32891 The Edinburgh Retirement Residence Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).