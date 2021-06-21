OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting the lowest number of known active cases in the capital since August 2020.

This comes as the health unit reported 11 more people had tested positive locally and 32 more cases were considered resolved. The active case count is now below 200 for the first time this year.

OPH reported 26 new cases on Sunday.

Three new delta variant cases were reported in the capital on Monday, bringing the city's total to eight cases since the variant first emerged.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, the medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU), told Newstalk 580 CFRA's "Ottawa at Work with Leslie Roberts" that health units are "all hands on deck" when it comes to contact tracing and managing variants.

"When we know it's a delta variant, we're augmenting (contact tracing). Luckily, we're not overwhelmed with cases, so we can put all of our attention on that," he said.

Roumeliotis said one case of the delta variant was detected in the EOHU recently, but it was successfully isolated.

"We isolated that case and there were no other cases. What we want to do is isolate them and make sure it doesn't spread to others. If we do that successfully, we're fine."

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Monday. To date, the city has seen 27,581 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 588 residents have died due to the virus.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 270 new infections and 486 newly resolved cases. Three more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Public Health Ontario reported 12 new cases in Ottawa on Monday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their daily reports at different times of the day.

There were five new cases reported in other health units around eastern Ontario. Public Health Ontario added four cases to its total for Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health and reported one new case in the Renfrew County and District Health Unit.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 complications held steady on Monday. Other weekly monitoring trends showed continued signs of improvement.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step One of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 11.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 13 to June 19): 13.7 (down from 14.8)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 14 to June 20): 2.1 per cent (down from 2.9 per cent June 11 to 17)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.89

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 21:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 689,862 (+16,287)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 170,792 (+28,480)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 782,390 (+33,600)

As of Monday, 65 per cent of the total population of Ottawa has had at least one dose and 16 per cent of Ottawa residents have received two doses (76 per cent of Ottawa adults 18+ have received at least one dose and 20 per cent of Ottawa adults 18+ have had two)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 12 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are five people in intensive care, up from four on Sunday.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 1

10-19: 1 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 2

50-59: 1

60-69: 0

70-79: 3 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 1

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 is at its lowest level since August 2020y.

There are 186 total active cases in Ottawa on Monday, down from 207 on Sunday.

OPH reported that 32 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,807.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 6,568 (+7)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 326

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 30

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 8 (+3)

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,576 (+10)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 83

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One new case (2,264 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (3,541 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,194 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,209 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,626 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,318 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,955 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,093 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide an update on local testing figures this afternoon.

There were 13,828 COVID-19 tests processed across Ontario in the last 24 hours, bringing the province’s positivity rate to about 2.5 per cent according to the Ministry of Health.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Zero new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Six new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Distribution: One outbreak

Workplace - Hotel/Bed and Breakfast: One outbreak

Workplace - Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Portia Learning Centre (June 15)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain – facility wide (May 19)

Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22)

Maison Accueil Sagesse - Unit Notre Dame (May 25)

Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

Supported Independent Living A-18236 (June 17)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.