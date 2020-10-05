OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the same figure they reported on Sunday, with a continued rise in hospitalizations.

The figure from Ontario's daily epidemiologic summary was 81 new cases, which differs from local figures from Ottawa Public Health.

Ontario is reporting 615 cases of #COVID19 as nearly 38,200 tests were completed. Locally, there are 289 new cases in Toronto, 88 in Peel and 81 in Ottawa. 58% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 541 more resolved cases. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) October 5, 2020

The new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are among 615 new cases reported across Ontario. There were 289 new cases reported in Toronto and 88 new cases reported in Peel region, the other hot spots in the province.

According to Ottawa Public Health, there have been 4,790 total cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ottawa residents since the pandemic began.

One new deaths was reported by Ottawa Public Health on Monday. The City's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 294 residents.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses in Ottawa continues to rise.

Ottawa Public Health said Monday that there were 29 people in hospital with COVID-19 complications, up from 27 in Sunday's report. Five people are in intensive care.

The number of people in local hospitals with COVID-19 complications has risen since the start of October. On Oct. 1, OPH reported 17 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with three in intensive care.

TESTING

38,196 COVID-19 tests were completed in Ontario in the last 24 hours. The testing backlog has fallen to 68,006 from 78,953 on Sunday.

Local figures from Ottawa Public Health show 1,650 tests were performed on Oct. 3, down from 1,896 on Oct. 2.

Ontario has discontinued walk-in testing and is moving the entire province to an appointment-based system at its 153 COVID-19 assessment centres. Premier Doug Ford called the change in strategy "absolutely necessary" following weeks of long lines and a growing testing backlog.

On Saturday, more than 91,000 tests were still under investigation according to the province's figures.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's region on Monday.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health and the Renfrew County and District Health Unit each reported two new case on Monday.

One new case was reported by Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health on Monday.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Heath Unit reported one new case in its region.

According to Quebec health officials, there were 29 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region in the past 24 hours.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 continues to rise.

There are 847 active cases of the disease in the city, up 37 from Sunday's report.

Another 44 cases are now considered resolved, bringing the city's recovery rate to 3,649 total cases.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all know COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Four new cases (280 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Eight new cases (448 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 23 new cases (1,031 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Nine new cases (654 cases total)

40-49 years-old: 10 new cases (598 cases total)

50-59 years-old: 11 new cases (550 cases total)

60-69-years-old: 10 new cases (396 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (267 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Three new cases (333 cases total)

90+ years old: Two new cases (231 cases total)

The ages of two cases are still unknown.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 48 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks have been declared at two childcare spaces, one long-term care home and two retirement homes.

The outbreak at Monsignor Paul Baxter school has officially ended.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Abraar Elementary School Adult High School ESL Childcare Program (NEW) Aladin Childcare Services Assumption School Children's Village of Ottawa Carleton – home daycare Dalhousie Parents Daycare École élémentaire Catholique Montfort École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Kateri École élémentaire publique Seraphin Marion Grandir Ensemble – Edouard Bond La Coccinelle – Notre Place La Coccinelle – Reine Des Bois Lester B. Pearson Catholic High School Little School Daycare Lycée Claudel school MIFO – Notre Dame Des Champs Riverside Montessori Preschool WeeWatch Orleans WeeWatch Orleans 2 (NEW)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Carlingwood Retirement Community Centre d'accueil Champlain Cite Parkway Retirement Residence Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Garry J. Armstrong Hunt Club Manor Laurier Manor Montfort Hospital "3C" Montfort Hospital "3e Santé Mental" Montfort Hospital "4C Med" New Edinburgh Square Chartwell Oakpark Retirement Perley Rideau Veterans' Health Centre Peter D. Clark Promenade Retirement Residence Rideau Place Robertson Home Rooming House Sisters of Charity retirement home (NEW) St. Louis Residence St. Patrick's Home (NEW) St. Vincent Hospital 5 North Starwood long-term care home Stittsville Seniors' Residence by Revera Waterford Retirement Community Welcome Home Residence (NEW) West End Villa Westwood Building 1

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).