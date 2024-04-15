Above-seasonal temperatures returning to Ottawa this week

A spring storm over the weekend will clear this week as above-seasonal temperatures return to Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast for Monday shows a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early this morning.

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and this evening. Daytime highs will reach 14 C with a low of 1 C tonight.

Conditions will clear tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds expected and a high of 13 C.

Wednesday shows clear conditions with a high of 13 C.

Rain will likely return on Thursday along with a high of 17 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Friday calls for showers and a high of 11 C.

The average temperature for April 15 is a high of 10.7 C and a low of 0.5 C, according to Environment Canada.

Last week's rain storm brought 28 mm of rain to the capital region.