Above-seasonal temperatures returning to Ottawa this week
A spring storm over the weekend will clear this week as above-seasonal temperatures return to Ottawa.
Environment Canada's forecast for Monday shows a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early this morning.
There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and this evening. Daytime highs will reach 14 C with a low of 1 C tonight.
Conditions will clear tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds expected and a high of 13 C.
Wednesday shows clear conditions with a high of 13 C.
Rain will likely return on Thursday along with a high of 17 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers.
Friday calls for showers and a high of 11 C.
The average temperature for April 15 is a high of 10.7 C and a low of 0.5 C, according to Environment Canada.
Last week's rain storm brought 28 mm of rain to the capital region.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING City staff seeking additional funds to make Mooney's Bay hill safe for sledding
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
How a DNA test solved the biggest mystery in one man's life
At 76 years old, Paul McLister learned the family he'd grown up with had kept a massive secret from him all his life. He also found answers to questions he'd pondered since childhood, and gained a whole new family — all because of a DNA test kit.
Man arrested after reported stabbing at a church in Sydney; no lives are in danger
Police in Australia say a man has been arrested after a bishop and three churchgoers were stabbed in Sydney. There are no life-threatening injuries.
The shadow war between Iran and Israel has been exposed. What happens next?
Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel early Sunday marked a change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action, while Washington seeks diplomatic measures instead to ease regional tensions.
Winning bidder of classic hockey cards looks to find owner who cares more about them
The winning bidder of more than a dozen unopened boxes of classic hockey cards uncovered in a Regina home says he's feeling remorse over his $3.7-million-dollar purchase after hearing how sad the runner-up was upon losing out.
Federal criminal investigation underway for Baltimore bridge collapse
The ship crash that destroyed the Baltimore Key Bridge and left several people dead is now under federal criminal investigation, according to a US official familiar with the matter.
Search continues for teenage boy missing in the water in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood
Police say they are still searching for a teenage boy who went into the water in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood on Sunday night and did not resurface.
Insurance is high on frequently stolen vehicles. Here's how to reduce your premiums
Looking for a break on car insurance premiums is often top of mind for drivers. And finding ways to reduce that figure is especially important now, when rampant thefts have led to higher insurance costs.
More than 250 websites selling fake weight-loss drugs reported by anti-counterfeit firm
The cybersecurity firm BrandShield has taken down more than 250 websites selling fake versions of popular weight-loss and diabetes drugs in the GLP-1 class, the company’s CEO Yoav Keren told Reuters.
Atlantic
1 dead, 5 injured after two-vehicle collision in New Brunswick
Police are investigating after a 37-year-old man died following a two-vehicle collision in Derby Junction, N.B., on Saturday.
Emotional goodbyes in Halifax as HMCS Montreal prepares to deploy overseas
There were plenty of tears and lots of hugs as HMCS Montreal prepared to deploy on Operation Horizon in the Indo-Pacific.
Toronto
Search continues for teenage boy missing in the water in Toronto's Beaches neighbourhood
Police say they are still searching for a teenage boy who went into the water in Toronto’s Beaches neighbourhood on Sunday night and did not resurface.
'Like a parking lot': Toronto's Gardiner Expressway now down to 2 lanes in each direction for 3 years
A 700-metre stretch of the Gardiner Expressway in downtown Toronto is now running on two lanes in each direction for the foreseeable future and some drivers are already expecting traffic to get worse
Sun and clouds expected in Toronto ahead of another spring storm
Toronto is set to see a mostly sunny start to the week before another spring storm rolls in on Wednesday and Thursday.
Montreal
Fire in Hudson Que. causes major damage to 182-year-old church
A major fire at a church in Hudson, Que. has caused major damage to the St. James Anglican Church that was built in 1842.
Quebec coroner's hearings into Saint-Urbain firefighters deaths begin Monday
The Quebec coroner's public hearings into the deaths of two Saint-Urbain volunteer firefighters who lost their lives on May 1, 2023, during a flood in the Charlevoix region begin Monday.
-
Quebec employers group worried 'politicized' immigration debate will hurt jobs
The latest spat between Quebec and Ottawa over immigration is based on politics and not the reality of the labour market, says the head of a major employers group.
Northern Ontario
More northern Ont. towns affected by flooding, emergencies declared
The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking motorists to use caution while driving due to road damage and wash outs from recent flooding.
NEW Kapuskasing mayor to Ottawa: 'The forestry sector could help your housing needs'
Kapuskasing’s mayor, David Plourde, has written an open letter to his member of parliament looking to get the forestry sector what he says is a much-needed shot in the arm. In his letter, he tells Carol Hughes solutions to Canada’s housing crisis can be found in the woods.
Windsor
Windsor man embarks on 17-day walk from Detroit to Nashville
As a seasoned guitar player and the owner of a music-themed lounge in downtown Windsor, Michael Showers knows a thing or two about the power of a good melody on a person’s soul — but his mission to walk more than 850 kilometres through four U.S. states might be his greatest hit yet.
-
Windsor police arrest suspect wanted for stabbing incident
Windsor police have located and arrested a wanted suspect allegedly involved in a stabbing incident.
Final rocks thrown as curlers bid farewell to Roseland club
The final rocks have been thrown by curlers inside the Roseland Golf and Curling Club, as players took part in one last bonspiel before the clubhouse closes for good.
London
Somebody yelled 'Help!' and police are looking to find the person
OPP are looking to confirm the safety of a person who was reportedly heard screaming “Help!” near the Harriston Greenway Trail.
-
Overpass demolished at Dorchester Road and Highway 401
The overpass at Dorchester Road has been demolished, and traffic is flowing freely on the 401.
LHSC Multi-Organ Transplant Program fundraiser to feature Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame member
From the top of the Canadian country music charts with the band Prairie Oyster, along with other musical icons, to a hospital bed fighting for his life.
Kitchener
Most-read stories of the week: Mystery object, police raid spa, Ford on Wilmot land controversy
A mystery object that crashed through a roof, a police raid of a Cambridge spa, and Premier Ford addressing the Wilmot land acquisition controversy round out the most-read stories of the week.
-
Another police raid after magic mushroom stores reopen from previous raid
Days after being raided by police, two Waterloo Region magic mushroom stores were raided once again.
-
Barrie
Pedestrian struck by vehicle early Sunday morning
A pedestrian was sent to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday after a crash in downtown Barrie.
-
Deteriorating conditions closes roadway in Essa Township
A section of 5th Line in Essa Township has been closed this weekend due to deteriorating road conditions.
Young Elmvale prodigy recognized for coding talents
A 12-year-old local with autism has been recognized for his creativity and video game coding.
Winnipeg
‘They’re going to be missed’: Mitzi’s Restaurant customers line the block for the last time
Mitzi’s Restaurant in downtown Winnipeg shut its doors for good Saturday, after more than four decades in business.
-
Winnipeg police investigating stabbing outside St. James restaurant
Winnipeg police are investigating a fight that saw two men stabbed early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a St. James restaurant.
-
Serious assault on Winnipeg’s Main Street prompts police investigation
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing on Main Street Saturday morning.
Calgary
Suspect who attacked woman at Sue Higgins Park charged
Police say a man connected to a violent fight at a southeast Calgary dog park as turned himself in to authorities.
-
Alberta's population growth is breaking records, but signs of strain are showing
At Calgary's Centre for Newcomers, where Kelly Ernst is chief program officer, staff have been — in Ernst's words — "run off their feet."
-
Edmonton
'Like a bomb': SUV crashes through 2 townhomes in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning
Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a residential complex in northeast Edmonton Sunday morning.
-
Local brewery reveals "man crush" with new limited edition beer
A local brewery is launching a new beer in honour of Joey Moss, a well-loved Edmontonian and Oilers celebrity.
-
Glenora home damaged in Sunday afternoon fire
A Glenora home was damaged in a fire Sunday afternoon.
-
Page-turning robot allows Sask. woman with multiple sclerosis to reclaim love of reading
Turning the pages of a book is a skill many people take for granted. But for Terri Sleeva, it's a form of independence she recently reclaimed thanks to Daniel Molder and his page turning robot.
-
No injuries reported after chlorine gas leak forces evacuation of Regina YMCA
Regina's northwest YMCA was forced to evacuate due to a chlorine gas leak.
-
Gun, drug charges laid against man who jumped out of 3rd storey window: Regina police
A Winnipeg man is in custody after fleeing from officers in Regina – which involved a several story high leap from an apartment building.
Saskatoon
Fatal Taylor Street crash claims life of 16-year-old, Saskatoon police report
A 16-year-old boy is dead following a high speed crash that injured two others on Sunday.
-
Weldon Playground Project gets support from James Smith Cree Nation
A project to build a new playground in Weldon has received support from a neighbouring First Nation.
-
Vancouver
Car rally aims to drive away drug use stigma
Decked-out in purple, motorists in everything from hot rods to an old Ford pickup rolled around Richmond on Sunday, hoping to drive away stigma around toxic drug use.
-
Vancouver Jewish leader shares message from Israel during Iran attack
As Iran launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on Israel over the weekend, a local Jewish leader was in Tel Aviv.
-
Decades in the making, B.C. signs agreement handing over title to Haida Gwaii
The B.C. government and the Council of Haida Nation have signed an agreement officially recognizing Haida Gwaii's Aboriginal title, more than two decades after the nation launched a legal action seeking formal recognition.
Vancouver Island
-
8 years since B.C. declared public health emergency, toxic drug crisis rages on
In the dozen years she's worked with the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, executive director Brittany Graham has lost count of the people she's seen succumb to British Columbia's toxic drug crisis.
-
Police warn of cougar sighting in Saanich, B.C., backyard
Police in Saanich, B.C., have issued a warning after a resident reported a cougar sighting in their backyard Saturday morning.
-
Evacuation of Kelowna, B.C., apartment near construction site extended for two weeks
More than 80 residents from a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have learned they won't be able to return to their homes for at least another two weeks.
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.