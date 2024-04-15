OTTAWA
    Above-seasonal temperatures returning to Ottawa this week

    A sunny day is shown in this undated file image. A sunny day is shown in this undated file image.
    A spring storm over the weekend will clear this week as above-seasonal temperatures return to Ottawa.

    Environment Canada's forecast for Monday shows a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle early this morning.

    There is a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and this evening. Daytime highs will reach 14 C with a low of 1 C tonight.

    Conditions will clear tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds expected and a high of 13 C.

    Wednesday shows clear conditions with a high of 13 C.

    Rain will likely return on Thursday along with a high of 17 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

    Friday calls for showers and a high of 11 C.

    The average temperature for April 15 is a high of 10.7 C and a low of 0.5 C, according to Environment Canada.

    Last week's rain storm brought 28 mm of rain to the capital region.

