OTTAWA -- A sunny Sunday is in store for Ottawa, but the forecast does warn of a slight possibility of some showers in the afternoon.

Environment Canada's forecast includes a sunny start to the day with a few clouds moving in by the afternoon bringing a 30 per cent chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm. Sunday's high is 24 C, and there is a UV index of 7 (high).

That small chance of showers with the possibility of a thunderstorm will linger into the early evening but the sky should be otherwise clear. The overnight low is 7 C.

No sign of any clouds or showers Monday. Sunny and 25 C is all the forecast calls for.

Tuesday's outlook includes a few clouds but is otherwise warm and sunny with a high of 26 C.

A similar forecast is in the outlook for Wednesday.