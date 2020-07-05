OTTAWA -- The COVID-19 travel restrictions and other measures designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 have forced many families to cancel vacation plans this summer.

CTV News Ottawa looks at some unique Airbnb listings in the Ottawa area you may want to visit for a staycation.

Isolation Tree House Cabin

Ottawa

"Come back to the joys of childhood and the simple life in this one of a kind custom designed off-grid tree house hidden in a private area surrounded by water and 100 acres of deep forest," said the listing on Airbnb.

The tree house is nine feet off the ground, and there's room for three guests.

The cost is $205 a night, and guests must stay a minimum of two nights.

Log Cabin Nature Escape

Ottawa

The Airbnb listing says, "Seven Directions Lodge is the perfect outdoor experience. It sits in the middle of Davalon Healing Centre, a long time hub of activity for many Indigenous ceremonies."

The log home was built in 1850 and is located 40 kilometres from downtown Ottawa.

Four guests can stay at the home.

The cost is $100 a night, plus cleaning and service fees.

1945 CP Caboose: Smiths Falls

Smiths Falls, Ont.

The Railway Museum of Eastern Ontario offers the rare opportunity for guests to sleep in a caboose.

The plywood caboose was built in postwar 1945. There's room for three guests

The cost is $95 a night, plus cleaning and service fees.

The River Zen

Chelsea, Quebec

The River Zen is a four season houseboat on the Gatineau River in Wakefield, Que. Two guests can spend the night on the boat, which includes a double mattress, very minimalistic furniture, a few shelves and small folding table. There is no electricity or kitchen on the boat.

The cost is $157 a night, plus cleaning and service fees.

Eco-friendly Waterfront Treehouse

Lanark Highlands, Ontario

The Treehouse hosted by Erik and Liseanne says, "You'll have the entire treehouse to yourself."

The handmade treehouse is built right over the rapids of the Mississippi River in Lanark County. There's room for eight guests, and includes a fridge, microwave, hot plate, BBQ, composting toilet and hot water outdoor shower.

The cost is $220 a night, plus cleaning and service fees.

The Wakefield Treehouse

Wakefield, Quebec

The listing says, "We hope to fulfill your treehouse fantasy."

"The treehouse is a unique minimalist experience for those seeking quiet solitude in the Gatineau Hills."

There's room for four guests. The cost is $195 a night, plus cleaning and service fees.

The Forest Bubble Tent

Whitney, Ont.

The Airbnb listing says, "sleep under the light of a thousand stars in our one-of-a-kind, insect-free and allergen-reduced inflatable dome Bubble Tents."

Four guests can stay in a bubble tent.

The cost is $199 a night.

The Careavan

Lanark, Ont.

The Airbnb listing says, "This vintage van is fun on wheels! Great for a couple and small kids."

The cost is $99 a night, plus cleaning and service fees.