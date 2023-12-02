A snowy weekend in Ottawa with a storm on the way

It's a snowy start to the weekend in Ottawa with a few centimetres in the forecast for Saturday and more coming at the start of the work week.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for around 2 cm of snow Saturday morning, ending around noon. The rest of the day is looking cloudy with a high of 2 C.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle Saturday night into Sunday morning with a low of -1 C and a wind chill of -6.

A special weather statement warns of 15 to 20 cm of snow between Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon with possible freezing rain.

Sunday's forecast is cloudy with a high of 0 C. There is a risk of freezing rain in the morning and afternoon, with snow and ice pellets later in the day. The forecasted accumulation Sunday afternoon is between 2 and 4 cm, but more snow is expected in the evening and overnight with a temperature around 1 C.

"The greatest snowfall accumulations are currently expected to be north of a line from Brockville to Bon Echo Provincial Park. Freezing rain and ice pellets may limit snowfall amounts for locations along and south of this line, with some ice accretion anticipated," the weather statement from Environment Canada says. "Considerable uncertainty exists with the exact track and intensity of the low pressure system. As a result, forecast precipitation types and amounts may require adjustments."

Monday's forecast is cloudy with a chance of rain showers or flurries and a high of 4 C.

Tuesday's outlook is also cloudy with a high of -3 C.