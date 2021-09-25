OTTAWA -- A cool start to the morning will make way for a warm and sunny afternoon in Ottawa with plenty of sunshine.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 21 C on Saturday, about four degrees warmer than the average for this time of year. The daytime should be free of any rain after the rainy week we've had.

There are some showers in the forecast for the late evening and overnight hours, however. Expect a low of 9 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers after dark.

Sunday's forecast is partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon and an above-average high of 20 C.

More seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for Monday. Expect a high of 18 C with a slight chance of showers.

Tuesday's outlook is partly cloudy and seasonal.