A mainly cloudy Winterlude Sunday in Ottawa and Gatineau
There will be a bit of sunshine and just enough cold to put a blush on your cheeks on Sunday.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of -2 C with a mainly cloudy sky. The wind chill will be near -8 in the afternoon. In Gatineau, expect a high of -2 C with a wind chill of -6.
The overnight low is -12 C with a wind chill of -15 and a partly cloudy sky.
Monday's forecast is sunny with a high of -1 C and a low of -13 C.
Tuesday is also looking sunny with a high of -3 C and a low of -12 C.
Warmer weather coming by week's end
The forecast for the region includes a warmup by the end of the week, with Friday possibly reaching a high of 4 C with a chance of showers. The typical high of this time of year is closer to -6 C.
Low temperatures will also start to climb, reaching 1 C by Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the current forecast from Environment Canada.
Long-term forecasts are subject to change.
Despite the double-digit negative lows overnight, the National Capital Commission has yet to announce the re-opening of the Rideau Canal Skateway after a brief period of skating last week. The NCC says it needs at least 30 cm of good quality ice in order to open the skateway.
CTV News Ottawa asked the NCC how thick the ice was and whether the ice sheet was growing or shrinking, but only received the following statement:
"The Skateway will reopen to the public when a sufficient thickness of good quality ice has formed. Once the Skateway surface freezes to a minimum thickness, the maintenance crew starts removing snow and/or flooding the surface to speed up and maximize further ice formation.
"The Skateway is a free-floating sheet of ice on a body of water. Before the NCC opens the Rideau Canal Skateway, ice samples must show that there is a sufficient thickness of good quality ice for safe public skating by the thousands of visitors the Skateway welcomes each day. And we make sure we have as clean and smooth an ice surface as possible."
The federal government will continue to ban foreign nationals from buying homes in Canada for another two years as housing affordability concerns continue to trouble cities across the country.
After new U.S. strikes hitting Yemen, Iran issues a warning about suspected spy ships in the Mideast
Iran issued a warning Sunday to the U.S. over potentially targeting two cargo ships in the Mideast long suspected of serving as forwarding operating base for Iranian commandos, just after America and the United Kingdom launched a massive airstrike campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels.
Minister sorry for 'crappy piece of land' remark that angered pro-Palestinian groups
B.C. Premier David Eby says Post-Secondary Education Minister Selina Robinson needs to "repair the damage" caused by her comments that Israel was founded on a "crappy piece of land," angering pro-Palestinian groups and triggering calls for her resignation.
Here’s a look at how the house of cards carefully crafted by Ontario’s so-called 'crypto king' came crashing down.
The southwestern Ontario city of London will be under a spotlight Monday as a high-profile, multi-year probe into allegations of sexual assault involving players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team makes its way to court.
Far-right Israeli minister's criticism of Biden sparks anger at a sensitive time for U.S. ties
Criticism of U.S. President Joe Biden by a far-right minister in Israel's government who said Donald Trump would allow more freedom to fight Hamas sparked outrage there on Sunday, highlighting the sensitivity of relations as Washington provides key support for the offensive against the militants in Gaza.
Risk of dementia nearly three times higher one year after stroke: study
New research suggests the risk of developing dementia is significantly higher within a year of surviving a stroke, with nearly 20 per cent of stroke survivors developing the condition within 5.5 years.
At least 28 people died when shelling hit a bakery in Russian-occupied Ukraine
Moscow-installed officials say Ukrainian shelling killed at least 28 people at a bakery in the Russian-occupied city of Lysychansk.
How Donald Trump went from a diminished ex-president to the GOP's dominant front-runner
The story of how Donald Trump became his party's likely nominee for a third straight presidential election is a reminder that there was an opening -- however brief -- when the GOP could have moved beyond him but didn't.
