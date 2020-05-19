OTTAWA -- Angie Webb has been homeschooling her kids for months amid COVID-19 and says news that students won’t be going back to in-person classes at school is a huge relief.

“For me personally I think it’s a wise decision and it made me really happy this morning,” Webb says.

“We’re just starting the first phase of reopening and until we see how that goes, what the data is that comes back and how the numbers sort of proceed like that, I don’t think it’s safe for the kids to go back yet.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday that schools will now remain closed until at least September with online learning continuing until the end of the school year. Report cards will be issued at the end of the school year.

The Ontario Government will also offer virtual summer school for students this summer.

“We cannot open schools at this time, I’m just not going to risk it,” says Ford.

“This does have a huge impact on parents and the fact if they do have to go back to work and can’t be there for their kids without daycare and stuff like that but I definitely think there’s only a few weeks left it’s not worth risking it,” says parent Anna Jackson.

Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the plan for September will be announced by the end of June.

“Schools will not look the same but we have to re-imagine education in some respects in September given that there will have to be some protocol changes, distancing…even with respect to movement of children for going outside, all these types of considerations are being made as we speak.”