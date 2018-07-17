

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Relief is expected to roll into Ottawa today from the hot and humid weather.

Environment Canada says a cold front will move through today to bring an end to the Heat warning.

Monday’s high of 33.9C tied the record for warmest July 16 in Ottawa history. It was also 33.9C on July 16, 1968.

Ottawa Paramedics were called into action on Monday to assist a bird.

Paramedics Sara hand Mel found the small bird on the ground outside the Kanata base. The bird was treated for dehydration before being turned over to Safe Wings Ottawa.