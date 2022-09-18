A four-legged tribute to the Queen in Ottawa

The day before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, a gathering of furry friends at Major's Hill Park in Ottawa, to mark the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning monarch.

Led by the Son’s of Scotland, a pipe band that has played for the Queen many times, dozens of Corgis processed through the park down to the Chateau Laurier paying tribute to the Queen.

Bethany Bisaillion, one of the organizers of Sunday’s procession, says she was with the band in Scotland only a month ago to play for the Queen at Balmoral Castle.

"Today the weather is very Scottish, it’s more Glasgow than Edinburgh and it changes every 20 minutes so just like in Scotland," Bisaillion said. "I grew up with two Corgis and I think they are the dearest smart nippiest dogs and I know why the Queen loved them so much.”

As the furry friends gathered, many owners saying they had to come despite the rain, to pay their respects to the Queen. Mitchell Goldie bringing his Welsh Corgi Winston, to march in the Queen's honour.

"I’ve been a very staunch supporter of her for a very long time. This was obviously coming, but it was a pretty devastating thing," Goldie said. "We did the big Diamond Jubilee parade a couple of months ago and just wanted to come out and show my support."

At the end of the procession, everyone gathered on the terrace of the Chateau Laurier, amongst pictures of the Queen to pay tribute to a monarch and someone who had a passion for Corgis.

"To honour the Queen," Bethany Gray said. "She loves Corgis; we love Corgis, something we have in common so it’s good to come out."