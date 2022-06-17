A few showers, risk of a thunderstorm in Ottawa on Friday

It will be another humid day in the capital on Friday and showers will begin later this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies and a high of 25 C, but it will feel more like 28 degrees with the humidex. There will be a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning.

Showers will continue later this afternoon and early this evening. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm later today.

Things will cool down significantly tonight – temperatures will fall to 8 C overnight.

Expect a chance of showers and a high of 17 C tomorrow. Skies will clear tomorrow evening and temperatures will drop to 7 C overnight.

The sunshine will return to the capital on Sunday – expect sunny skies and a high of 23 C.