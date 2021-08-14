OTTAWA -- The City of Ottawa says it expects to have a dozen electric vehicle charging stations up and running by the end of September.

According to a city memo, just under half of 26 planned charging stations should be operational by the end of the third quarter of 2021. The remaining stations should be ready by the end of the year.

"Locations are distributed throughout inner-urban neighbourhoods which have a higher population density to maximize potential revenue and reach the higher than average population of renters who do not have the ability to install charging stations at their homes or reach more homes without garages or driveways," said Don Herweyer, the city's director of economic development and long range planning.

A list of proposed locations for the charging stations was released with the memo, though Herweyer noted that the addresses are approximate and subject to change.

"Staff will notify impacted Councillors when locations in their wards have been finalized, when construction is expected to start and finish, and when stations are expected to be operational," Herweyer wrote.

Four of the twelve charging stations expected to be completed this quarter are in Rideau-Vanier ward, one is in Rideau-Rockcliffe ward, three are in Somerset ward, two are in Kitchissippi ward, and two are in Capital ward.

Charger addresses (approximate and subject to change)