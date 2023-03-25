A celebration of Almonte kicks off Mississippi Mills bicentennial year

Celebrations were held in Almonte, Ont. on Saturday as Missippi Mills kicked off its bicentennial year. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa) Celebrations were held in Almonte, Ont. on Saturday as Missippi Mills kicked off its bicentennial year. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia 'largely stalled' in Bakhmut, shifting focus, U.K. says

The top commander of Ukraine's military said Saturday that his forces were pushing back against Russian troops in the long and grinding battle for the town of Bakhmut, and British military intelligence says Russia appears to be moving to a defensive strategy in eastern Ukraine.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina