OTTAWA -- A majority of OC Transpo riders are wearing masks on board buses, Para Transpo vehicles and the O-Train.

Starting Monday, OC Transpo's policy stated it was mandatory for passengers to wear face masks in stations and on OC Transpo and Para Transpo vehicles.

The Transit Commission was told that visual observations found more than 90 per cent of customers were wearing masks during the first two days of the policy.

Ottawa is the first transit service in Canada to make face masks mandatory for riders.

OC Transpo staff handed out 8,900 disposable masks to customers on Monday and Tuesday morning.

Staff have been placed at all stations along the Confederation Line and major transit stations to hand out disposable masks and information to riders.