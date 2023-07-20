9 people facing charges following biker gang altercation in Cornwall, Ont.
Nine people are facing charges following an altercation between rival biker gangs in Cornwall, Ont., police say.
Police responded to a fight between the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and the Loners Motorcycle Club in the area of Vincent Massey Drive and 14th Street West on July 8.
Cornwall police say one member of the Outlaws was shot, and two Loners members suffered stab wounds.
"During the altercation, members of the Outlaws forcibly removed a vest belonging to a member of the Loners and fled the area," police said.
Five people were taken into custody following the incident.
On July 14, Cornwall police, with the help of the OPP and police in Kingston and Ottawa, executed search warrants at five residences in the Cornwall area. Three people were arrested in connection with the July 8 incident.
Officers have executed eight search warrants and seized multiple weapons, including two loaded handguns, as part of the investigation, police said.
"The incident that occurred on July 8 has brought a great deal of concern and alarm to the residents of Cornwall," Acting Chief Vincent Foy said.
"The CPS continues to take all matters pertaining to organized crime seriously and will continue to actively investigate and work to deter organized crime groups from reaching our community."
The charges include aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.
Police say investigators believe it was a targeted incident between the Outlaws and Loners motorcycle gangs.
Police in Brockville, Ont. are investigating after a fire at an Outlaws clubhouse in that city, which damaged several nearby homes.
Helicopter pilot killed in crash during firefighting operation in northern Alberta
A helicopter pilot who was helping fight fires in northern Alberta was killed in a crash on Wednesday.
Correctional Service to release its findings into the transfer of convicted killer Paul Bernardo
Canadians will learn Thursday the results of the Correctional Service of Canada's review into the highly contentious decision to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.
Ottawa working to prevent further wildfire tragedy after deaths: environment minister
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the federal government is doing everything it can to prevent further tragedy after wildfires claimed three lives last week.
New study highlights the gap between condo and house prices in major Canadian cities
As the average price of a home in Canada rises year-over-year, a new study is highlighting the growing gap between the cost of condominiums and houses in major Canadian cities. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of houses and condos that are currently on the market, while comparing average prices between both property types.
Meet the young Canadians spending summer battling wildfires
Wildland firefighters are often hired for one pay season, typically between the end of May and mid-September. He said that in summer months, the number of paid wildland firefighters spikes compared to volunteer firefighters.
Russia's Wagner mercenaries launch joint training with Belarusian military near Poland's border
Mercenaries from Russian military company Wagner launched joint drills with the Belarusian military on Thursday, almost a month after their short-lived rebellion against Moscow.
Families of 6 Canadian Armed Forces members killed in 2020 helicopter crash file lawsuit against manufacturer
More than three years after six Canadian military members were killed in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece, the victims' families are suing the helicopter manufacturer.
Watch parents, police officer save a toddler who nearly drowned in a backyard pool
Bodycam video shows how a Michigan police officer helped parents save their two-year-old boy after he was found lifeless at the bottom of a pool.
Why Montreal women are wearing 'subway shirts' on the metro to feel safer
A TikTok trend showing women wearing baggy shirts over their outfits to avoid harassment on the metro is getting mixed reactions.
-
Families of military members killed in 2020 Cyclone helicopter crash sue manufacturer
The families of the six Canadian Armed Forces members who were killed when a Cyclone helicopter crashed off the coast of Greece in April 2020 are suing the manufacturer.
-
N.S. officer accepts blame for error in rape probe but says officers could have acted
A Halifax police officer accused of mishandling the investigation of an alleged sexual assault in 2018 says he accepts blame for failing to collect the woman's clothing as evidence.
-
Doctors Nova Scotia reach four-year deal with province
The new deal reached between Doctors Nova Scotia and the province Thursday will provide meaningful improvements in primary and specialty care, the president of the physicians association says.
-
Video shows arrest of alleged drunk driver who was 5 times over legal limit in Vaughan, Ont.
Video of an 'extremely' intoxicated driver who was allegedly more than five times over the legal limit when he was pulled off the road north of Toronto has been released by police.
-
Gun violence in Toronto on the decline according to new data
New data released by Toronto police shows the city has seen fewer shootings so far this year compared to 2022.
-
Toronto homeless woman drugged, sexually assaulted by suspect who offered her a meal: police
Toronto police say they have laid charges after a homeless woman was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by a suspect who offered her a meal and a shower.
-
Why Montreal women are wearing 'subway shirts' on the metro to feel safer
A TikTok trend showing women wearing baggy shirts over their outfits to avoid harassment on the metro is getting mixed reactions.
-
West Island popcorn store fined $2,500 by OQLF
A West Island popcorn store was fined $2,500 by Quebec's language watchdog for not having a French website.
-
-
Ont. children's camp owner and her convicted sex offender husband arrested in human trafficking investigation
A convicted sex offender living on the same property as a summer camp for children with autism in Essa Township was arrested, along with his wife, in a human trafficking investigation two days after Ontario Provincial Police issued a rare public advisory about him.
-
'Armed and dangerous' fugitive still at large in North Bay despite many sightings
North Bay police are urging the public to continue to be on the lookout and go about the day with caution as the manhunt for an 'armed and dangerous' convict continues.
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Georgian Bay
One person has died after a vehicle was submerged in the water of Georgian Bay Wednesday afternoon.
-
Homeless return to camping area dismantled by St. Thomas officials
Just 24 hours after St. Thomas Police, city officials and social services dismantled a homeless encampment, some tents have returned.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect
According to Environment Canada, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms this afternoon into early this evening.
-
City council at impasse over remote work for 170 employees
A long and meandering debate by members of city council ended where it began.
-
New gun lab aimed at speeding up criminal investigations across Manitoba
The Manitoba government is putting up $5.2 million for a new gun lab at the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters.
-
'An absolute disrespect': Brandon's new rule requiring residents to shovel sidewalks causes concern
People living in Brandon will have to clear a bit more snow this winter after city council passed new changes requiring residents to clear sidewalks.
-
A town parade and chicken wings: What Brett Howden has planned for the Stanley Cup
Brett Howden has some big plans when he brings the Stanley Cup to his home community in Oakbank, Man. for the first time later this month – plans that may include filling it up with chicken wings.
-
How a new Waterloo Region partnership plans to build 10,000 'half-priced' homes
A new partnership led by Habitat for Humanity Waterloo Region aims to create 10,000 new, affordable and attainable homes in the region by 2030.
-
-
Police investigating after glass found buried in Fergus, Ont. park
A park in Fergus, Ont. has been temporarily closed after several pieces of glass were found buried in the sand.
-
-
Man charged with drug trafficking following Calgary woman's overdose death
One man is facing charges following the overdose death of a Calgary woman this past spring.
-
'Quite catastrophic': Fire burns through 6 businesses at southwest strip mall
A large team of firefighters descended on a fire that broke out inside a southwest Calgary strip mall Thursday morning.
-
Saskatoon's potential budget shortfall is smaller than predicted. Just a little.
Saskatoon’s chief financial officer released updated projections in advance of the next special budget meeting, and it looks like the funding gap will be smaller than anticipated — by a hair.
-
Saskatoon condo owners need $190K to jump into single home property, study finds
There is a nearly 90 per cent cost difference between buying a home and a condo in Saskatoon, a recent study found.
-
Saskatchewan reports third highest inflation among Canadian provinces
National inflation is down to its lowest rate in more than two years, but it may not feel like it in Saskatchewan.
-
-
Alberta driver, trucking company charged in fatal Highway 17 crash
A commercial driver and trucking company from Alberta have been charged in a fatal crash on Highway 17 that killed a 33-year-old man north of Wawa, Ont., in November.
-
Why is a giant donair costume being auctioned by the Alberta government? Whatever the reason, it's a hit
An unusual item – from a curious owner – is up for auction in Alberta, attracting dozens of bids and plenty of internet interest, while sparking love for the local food favourite.
-
Father of allegedly abducted Surrey kids shares new details about their disappearance
The father of two young Surrey children allegedly abducted by their mother in the Okanagan is sharing new details about their disappearance.
-
Vancouver’s oldest brewery told to remove 10-year-old mural due to bylaw violations
The team behind Storm Brewing says it’s been notified by the city that it must remove a mural that’s decorated the business at 310 Commercial Dr. for the past decade, due to bylaw violations.
-
Growing St. Mary's River wildfire threatening more homes in southeastern B.C.; evacuation order expanded
An evacuation order has been expanded and an evacuation alert has been issued for multiple homes in southeastern B.C., as the St. Mary's River wildfire continues to rage out of control.
-
Regina condo owners need an extra $100K to make the jump to a house, study says
Condo owners in Regina can expect to need a little more than $100,000 to make the jump to a house, according to a recent study done by Point2Homes.
-
Regina Humane Society receives $1.1M donation from long-time supporter
The Regina Humane Society (RHS) announced that it received a $1.1 million donation from long-time supporter Gerda Fiesel on Wednesday that will go towards the development of a new Animal Community Centre.
-
Sask. farmers need more rain to beat back drought
A large system of rain that pushed through west-central Saskatchewan may be too little too late for prairie farmers.