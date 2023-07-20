9 people facing charges following biker gang altercation in Cornwall, Ont.

Police in Cornwall, Ont. seized two loaded handguns as part of an investigation into a violent incident involving rival biker gangs earlier this month. (Cornwall police/release) Police in Cornwall, Ont. seized two loaded handguns as part of an investigation into a violent incident involving rival biker gangs earlier this month. (Cornwall police/release)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina