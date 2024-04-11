9 defective vehicles taken out of service during safety blitz in Napanee, Ont.: OPP

Nine vehicles were deemed unsafe due to safety defects during a commercial motor vehicle inspection in Napanee, Ont., says the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police say members of the East Region Highway Safety Division and the Ministry of Transportation performed a commercial vehicle inspection on Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jim Kimmett Blvd and Mcpherson Drive.

It was done with the assistance of the OPP, the OPP adds.

While a total of 24 vehicles were inspected, nine were taken out of service for defects, five had the licence plates removed for serious safety defects, police say.

As a result, a total of 31 charges were laid under the Highway Traffic Act, the OPP says.