    • 9 defective vehicles taken out of service during safety blitz in Napanee, Ont.: OPP

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    Nine vehicles were deemed unsafe due to safety defects during a commercial motor vehicle inspection in Napanee, Ont., says the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

    Police say members of the East Region Highway Safety Division and the Ministry of Transportation performed a commercial vehicle inspection on Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Jim Kimmett Blvd and Mcpherson Drive.

    It was done with the assistance of the OPP, the OPP adds.

    While a total of 24 vehicles were inspected, nine were taken out of service for defects, five had the licence plates removed for serious safety defects, police say.

    As a result, a total of 31 charges were laid under the Highway Traffic Act, the OPP says.

