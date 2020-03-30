OTTAWA -- There are eight new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health says as of 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, there are 130 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches is scheduled to speak with reporters at 2:30 p.m.

Public Health is also investigating two institutional outbreaks of COVID-19: at Promenade retirement residence in Orleans and Maplewood Retirement Community.

In a statement on Sunday, Dr. Etches said “with more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ottawa, including confirmation of community spread, we continue to urge everyone to practice physical distancing or self-isolate if you develop symptoms."