A 75-year-old man has died after gun shots were fired into a home in Clarence-Rockland on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police have not confirmed where the shooting happened. One man is in police custody.

The investigation continues.

The OPP is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.