OTTAWA -- The Ottawa 67’s are bringing a familiar face back to the capital as their new bench boss.

The junior team has hired former Senators head coach Dave Cameron as their 10th head coach in franchise history.

"Life works in mysterious ways,” Cameron said in a news release Wednesday. “I'm happy to be returning to Ottawa and joining the 67’s. I know that they go above and beyond in how they treat their players and staff and the storied history speaks for itself.”

Cameron replaces Andre Tourigny, who was named the head coach of the Arizona Coyotes earlier this month.

Cameron was also named head coach of Canada’s national junior team on Wednesday, also replacing Tourigny in that role.

“Dave is one of the best humans I have ever met and he’ll bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the team,” Tourigny said in the release. “His track record speaks for itself but it’s really Dave’s values as a person and coach that makes this a phenomenal hiring.”

Cameron has been coaching the Vienna Capitals in Austria for the past three seasons.

Cameron was the Senators’ head coach in 2015 for the infamous ‘Hamburglar’ run, when the team and rookie goaltender Andrew Hammond climbed back from 14 points out of a playoff spot to make the post-season. He originally joined the team as an assistant coach in 2011.

The P.E.I. native spent nearly 15 years before that coaching in the OHL and AHL, and coached Canada’s world junior team to a silver medal in 2011.

“I have worked alongside Dave in the past and remained close friends over the years that he has worked in the AHL, NHL and Europe," said 67's general manager James Boyd. "We share many of the same beliefs and values regarding education, community involvement and team-building.

“We are thrilled that Dave will be guiding our development program and continuing the positive culture that has been established with the 67's for years to come.”