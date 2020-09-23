OTTAWA -- Sixty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Wednesday, the second highest single-day increase in novel coronavirus cases in September.

Twenty-four of the 65 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are linked to residents under the age of 20.

Ontario's Ministry of Health reported 335 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario including the 65 in Ottawa.

There are 102 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto and 79 new cases in Peel region.

Ottawa Public Health reported one new death on Wednesday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 3,837 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 280 deaths.

There are currently 13 people being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including three in the ICU.

The 65 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday is the second highest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa in September. On Tuesday, Ottawa Public Health reported 93 new cases of the COVID-19, the largest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic.

Active cases of COVID-19

There are 545 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 587 active cases reported on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reports 3,012 people have recovered after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

Source of infection

Ottawa Public Health reports 1,387 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are linked to outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes, schools, daycares, hospitals and camps.

A total of 1,146 cases of COVID-19 are linked to close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases by age in Ottawa

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases by age category in Ottawa: