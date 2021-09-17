OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 64 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the second straight day with more than 60 cases of novel coronavirus.

Across Ontario, there are 795 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials say there are 166 cases in Toronto, 77 in Peel Region and 71 in York Region.

The 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 60 cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide the full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 795 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, 582 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

A total of 213 cases involve fully vaccinated people.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 194 people in ICU with COVID-19 related illnesses, 181 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,001 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 15.

A total of 3,855 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 27 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION