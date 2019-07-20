

Zach McGibbon, Newstalk 580 CFRA





A 63-year-old woman is dead and a 51-year-old man is in hospital after a skydiving incident Saturday afternoon.

OPP say the incident happened at around 4:10p.m on Airport Rd near Gananoque.

They say the woman from Ennismore, Ontario was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man went to hospital with serious injuries.

No names are being released at this time.