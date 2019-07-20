63-year-old woman killed in skydiving incident near Gananoque
Zach McGibbon, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 8:56PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 20, 2019 8:59PM EDT
A 63-year-old woman is dead and a 51-year-old man is in hospital after a skydiving incident Saturday afternoon.
OPP say the incident happened at around 4:10p.m on Airport Rd near Gananoque.
They say the woman from Ennismore, Ontario was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man went to hospital with serious injuries.
No names are being released at this time.