6 broke into business, stole nothing in Casselman, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police is looking to identify six men after they broke into a local business in Casselman, Ont., east of Ottawa.

Police allege the suspects entered the business located on Richer Circle Dec. 31, 2023 shortly before 9:30 p.m. and did not steal anything.

They note that they were all dressed as construction workers at the time of the entry.

The suspects are described as being between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-11, having medium to heavy builds. At the time they entered the business, they were wearing high visibility jackets, white helmets, gloves, balaclavas and bandanas.

The Silver Dodge caravan they were using had damage to its rear door.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact the Russell County OPP at 613-443-4499 or leave a tip anonymously at Crimestoppers.ca.