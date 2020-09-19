OTTAWA -- For the fifth day this week, health officials are reporting more than 50 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The Ministry of Health reported 407 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Saturday, including 55 cases in Ottawa.

There are 129 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, and 94 in Peel Region.

On Friday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Ottawa is now in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the rapid rise in cases.

This week, Ottawa Public Health reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 60 new cases on Wednesday, 52 new cases on Tuesday and 61 cases on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide the full snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa in its daily report released at approximately 12:30 p.m.