5 tips for happy post-pandemic travelling

(iStock.com) (iStock.com)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower

A showdown looms in Ukraine as Russia appointed a new military commander and looked to concentrate its attacks on the eastern part of the country, while Ukraine's president said his troops will hold their ground, and urged Western leaders, in particular U.S. President Joe Biden, to do more.

People board a bus during evacuation of civilians in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina