5 tips for happy post-pandemic travelling
You’ve made the toughest decision of the year: where to go on holiday. But as travel restrictions ease post-pandemic vacations mean there are a few more unknowns when it comes to safety and cancellations.
To help protect you and your wallet, here are some tips for planning your next holiday.
1. Research the good and bad about your destination
These days, you need to know more than just the average daytime temperature of where you’re headed. Research and know the common safety risks of your destination. If you’re visiting places known for pickpockets, for example, consider using anti-theft travel bags, a zippered wallet and a crossbody bag to avoid petty theft.
Get baggage insurance to cover the cost of lost or damaged luggage and personal effects – including a lost passport, driver’s license, and checked bags.
You should also research local emergency numbers, including the nearest Canadian embassy or consulate, and have them written down. Also write down your travel agent’s contact information in case you need immediate help rebooking flights or adjusting your trip.
2. Watch for travel advisories
There aren’t any federal travel advisories within Canada right now, but that may not be the same for where you’re headed – or the transit country you travel though. Make sure you get the latest updates before you go at travel.gc.ca and download the Government of Canada’s Travel Smart app for on-the-go information.
Here’s what the travel advisory levels mean:
- Level One: exercise normal security precautions
- Level Two: exercise a high degree of caution
- Level Three: avoid non-essential travel
- Level Four: avoid all travel to this destination
3. Know what’s covered and what's not on your travel insurance
Once you’ve done your research, spoken with a travel consultant, and picked your destination, it’s time to get insurance for your trip. There are two key types of insurance you should consider: emergency medical insurance and trip cancellation and interruption insurance. Even if you’re travelling within Canada, both of these coverage options are recommended. And don’t assume you have sufficient coverage through your credit card. A CAA Travel Consultant will help you review your policy to identify any gaps and help you get the top up coverage you need to ensure you’re protected.
Emergency medical insurance works like the coverage you’re used to with provincial health care but provides coverage outside the province. It can provide coverage if you need to pick up prescription medications or call an ambulance - which can be expensive without the right policy.
Trip cancellation and interruption insurance gives some peace of mind if you must unexpectedly cancel your trip or return home. If there’s a natural disaster or personal/family illness before you leave, this can help you recover the non-refundable travel expenses. And if something comes up while you’re away - like testing positive for COVID-19, forcing you to extend your stay before coming home, you can cover those expenses with CAA’s interruption insurance.
Emergency medical, trip cancellation and interruption insurance can be packaged together making it easy to protect you and your wallet. If you’re going on multiple trips in a year – even if it’s within Canada – ask your travel consultant about multi-trip plans.
Hot tip: CAA Members save up to 20% on policies booked online or through a CAA Travel Consultant.*
To learn more about CAA Travel Insurance and to get a quote online, visit caaneo.ca/travelinsurance today.
4. Print and email your travel documents
The time has finally come; your out-of-office replies are set up, and you’re ready to take off. But have you made copies of your travel documents, like your boarding passes, hotel information, tripitinerary, insurance policy details, and your passport? Email these to yourself and a trusted friend or relative, so you can access them if you lose your phone along the way.
5. Register as a Canadian travelling abroad
And as a bit of last-minute admin before taking off, you should register as a Canadian travelling abroad if you’re leaving Canada. This allows the Government of Canada to inform you about pending or ongoing natural disasters or civil unrest in your destination, or in case of emergencies at home. Bon voyage!
CAA Travel Insurance is underwritten by Orion Travel Insurance Company, a CAA Company. Certain exclusions, limitations and restrictions apply. Subject to change without notice. A Medical Questionnaire may be required to purchase travel insurance. Quotes are valid for 30 days. Applies to CAA Members in good standing (CAA Membership dues paid in full by Membership expiry date). Up to $5 million CAD. Maximum $25,000 for all Emergency Medical Insurance benefits for Canadian residents without active Government Health Insurance Plan (GHIP); and/or without GHIP authorization to cover trip days in excess of 212 days in Ontario in a 12-month period. Medical Multi-Trip Annual Plans cover 4, 8, 15 or 30 days per trip depending on the plan you purchased. Top-Up coverage is available for longer trips. Coverage cannot extend beyond 365 days from departure date or effective date. *Up to twenty percent (20%) savings applies to the total premium excluding applicable taxes. Minimum premium applies. Subject to change without notice. Excludes Visitors to Canada Insurance. CAA Everyday, Classic®, and Plus® Members save 10%. CAA Premier® Members save 20% at CAA Stores or by calling 1-800-267-8713. CAA Premier Members save 10% and earn 10% in CAA Dollars® when booking online. ®CAA trademarks are owned by, and use is authorized by, the Canadian Automobile Association.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ottawa eyes green bins in all apartment, condominium buildings
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower
A showdown looms in Ukraine as Russia appointed a new military commander and looked to concentrate its attacks on the eastern part of the country, while Ukraine's president said his troops will hold their ground, and urged Western leaders, in particular U.S. President Joe Biden, to do more.
Can Russia reboot Ukraine war in time for Putin to claim a victory?
Russian President Vladimir Putin has a new general overseeing his war in Ukraine, and his military commanders are signalling a new phase in the war: an all-out effort to take and hold the portions of Ukraine's Donbas region still under Ukrainian control.
'Clear that Putin is systematically targeting civilians': Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday that Canada is helping to investigate war crimes in Ukraine, suggesting that Russian President Vladimir Putin is targeting civilians on purpose as his forces continue to attack the neighbouring country.
'Infection doesn't protect you': Getting COVID-19 twice more common as immunity wanes, experts say
Getting infected with COVID-19 for a second time is becoming increasingly more common as people's immunity wanes, experts say.
Four-time Olympic champion Charles Hamelin wins bronze in final, good-bye race
Four-time Olympic champion Charles Hamelin brought the curtain down on his career at the short-track speedskating world championships in Montreal on Sunday and said there was no better way to finish than racing in front of his friends and family.
Three people dead, one person in custody following house fire in Portage la Prairie: RCMP
Three people are dead following a house fire in Portage la Prairie, and RCMP officers are describing the deaths as suspicious.
Renowned Canadian conductor Boris Brott remembered after alleged hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.
A funeral for prominent Canadian conductor Boris Brott was held Sunday after the artistic director was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont. earlier this week.
1930s children's language book published in Canada returns to benefit Ukrainians
More than 80 years after it was first published, a school reader intended for the children of Ukrainian immigrants to Canada is returning to Canadian bookshelves, gaining a new life as a fundraising effort to aid the people of Ukraine.
Elon Musk no longer joining Twitter's board of directors
Tesla CEO Elon Musk won't be joining Twitter's board of directors as previously announced. The tempestuous billionaire remains Twitter's largest shareholder.
Atlantic
-
Maritime provinces prepare to start administering 2nd COVID-19 booster shots
New Brunswick pharmacies will soon be administering second COVID-19 booster doses for those aged 50 and older in the province, following updated guidelines recently released by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI).
-
'Our lobsters are gold plated now': Atlantic Canada lobster exports, prices soar
For many, summer in the Maritimes would not be complete without fresh lobster. But locals and tourists alike could have to shell out more for the crustaceans as prices reach historic highs.
-
Nova Scotia man wants visa for refugee wife stranded overseas due to war
A Nova Scotia man is trying to get a visa approved for his wife to come to Canada after they were separated due to the war in Ukraine.
Toronto
-
Renowned Canadian conductor Boris Brott remembered after alleged hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont.
A funeral for prominent Canadian conductor Boris Brott was held Sunday after the artistic director was killed in an alleged hit-and-run in Hamilton, Ont. earlier this week.
-
Vigil held for international student shot dead outside Toronto subway station
A vigil was held Sunday for a 21-year-old international student who was shot and killed outside of a downtown Toronto subway station earlier this week.
-
Ontario reports 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19, 15 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting 977 patients in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday and 15 additional deaths due to the disease.
Montreal
-
Frustration over COVID-19 restrictions boosts Quebec Conservatives ahead of fall vote
In a province where opposition parties have generally backed the government's COVID-19 restrictions, Conservative leader Eric Duhaime has built support through his opposition to lockdown measures. His party, which received less than two per cent of the vote in Quebec's 2018 provincial election when it was led by Adrien Pouliot, is now regularly polling in second or third place.
-
Asian Quebecers condemn French-language programs for offensive classroom material
Asian-Canadians are condemning two Quebec French-language programs after course material containing offensive stereotypes was distributed to students.
-
Opposition slams Jolin-Barrette for 'erratic' approach to family law reform
Transgender and non-binary people seeking official recognition of their gender identity, as well as couples looking for a surrogate, are among those likely to be disappointed by the Legault government in the coming months.
Northern Ontario
-
More than $10K in narcotics, Glock 17 seized in Sault drug bust
Two suspected drug dealers in their 20s were arrested in Sault Ste. Marie around 12:30 p.m. Friday which resulted in the seizure of yellow fentanyl and crystal meth, police say.
-
North Bay pierogi-making workshop supports Ukrainians
The proceeds of a North Bay pierogi-making workshop are going to The Vest Project to purchase protective equipment for people in Ukraine.
-
Ford announces $75M for Northlander train revival
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney announced in Timmins on Sunday the government will spend $75 million to restore passenger rail service connecting the northern and southern regions.
London
-
One person taken to hospital and cat rescued after apartment fire in London, Ont.
One person was taken to hospital following an apartment building fire early Sunday morning.
-
One person taken to hospital following southwest London, Ont. crash
Witnesses say they were “amazed” to see the male driver of a heavily damaged car walking after a crash Saturday morning in London, Ont.
-
Loblaws resolves snack price dispute, Frito-Lay returning to store shelves
Loblaw Companies Ltd. and PepsiCo Inc. have resolved a more than month-long dispute that halted shipments of several snack food brands to the Canadian retailer.
Winnipeg
-
Jets keep slim playoff hopes alive with 4-3 win over Senators
Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists Sunday night in the Winnipeg Jets' 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators.
-
Three people dead, one person in custody following house fire in Portage la Prairie: RCMP
Three people are dead following a house fire in Portage la Prairie, and RCMP officers are describing the deaths as suspicious.
-
Heavy swath of snow heading for Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning Manitobans that a “heavy swath of snow” is expected to move through the province this coming week.
Kitchener
-
'Don't want people to get used to war': Waterloo demonstration highlights violence overseas
A local demonstration at the train tracks along Father David Bauer Drive in Waterloo was held on Sunday in hopes of giving a sense of the horror being seen in Eastern Ukraine.
-
School staff shortages, grenade in mail, UW quarterback: Top stories of the week
Staff shortages at Waterloo Region schools, a grenade discovered in the mail, and a noteworthy quarterback for the University of Waterloo round out the top stories of the week.
-
Kittens found in trash bag taken to humane society, Kitchener residents arrested: WRPS
Police have arrested two people from Kitchener after four live kittens were found in a trash bag.
Calgary
-
'It's earth shattering': Calgary couple finds home ransacked by thieves posing as city workers
The Russells say their home was broken into last Wednesday when they were not home by a man and a woman, posing as City of Calgary employees.
-
Jury finds both suspects guilty in fatal stabbing of well-known Calgary chef
A Calgary jury found one man guilty of second-degree murder and another of manslaughter Sunday in the death of a well-known chef.
-
Road work ahead: Calgary lays out construction projects on the go this year
With more than $140 million in infrastructure investment scheduled for the construction season in Calgary this year, officials say the city is moving ahead with projects to improve movement on roads and access to many communities and businesses.
Saskatoon
-
'They're not going to win': Saskatoon rally denounces Russian 'atrocities' in Ukraine
As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues for the seventh week, organizers at a vigil and rally outside Saskatoon City Hall weren’t resting for a moment to help in any way they can and keep the spotlight on Ukraine.
-
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower
As Ukrainian forces dug on Sunday, Russia lined up more firepower and tapped a decorated general to take centralized control of the war ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that could start within days.
-
'They're really here': Ukrainian U of S student reunites with family fleeing war
Reuniting with his family fleeing the war in Ukraine is a moment University of Saskatchewan student Bohdan Titorenko has been waiting for over a month and will never forget.
Edmonton
-
'A huge rift:' COVID-19 response strains relationships in northern Alberta county
The mayor of High Level, a town in Alberta's far northwest corner, says she has not spoken to the county government for several weeks.
-
'Russians go home': Edmonton rally stages flash Ukraine death mob
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its second month, Edmontonians took to Whyte Avenue to continue standing in solidarity with the war-torn country.
-
Fire crews douse fire at abandoned downtown building
Firefighters responded to a fire downtown Sunday evening at an abandoned building.
Vancouver
-
'All the fun stuff, all gone': B.C.'s school food guidelines would impact bake sales, fundraisers
A Surrey mom says the province's new proposal on food in schools are far too restrictive, and could mean the end of popular and profitable fundraisers like pizza day.
-
Do you know what to do if a tsunami hits B.C.? The province's annual reminder to be prepared
Tsunami preparedness week is underway in B.C., and the province says one of the most crucial things to know in advance is the difference between a watch, an advisory, and a warning.
-
‘There’s nothing like it’: Beloved Vancouver brunch spot closes after 25 years
A beloved East Vancouver brunch spot is closing after 25 years, and locals lined up for one last time this weekend.
Regina
-
Make up artists get celebrity treatment
Make up artists from across Saskatchewan gathered at the Cornwall Centre in Regina on Sunday to learn from one of the industry's best, Gregory Arlt, thanks to Mode Masterclass.
-
Regina police ask for help identifying driver involved in crash that sent child to hospital
Regina Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle and driver that struck a nine-year-old pedestrian early Saturday afternoon.
-
Ukrainian defenders dig in as Russia boosts firepower
As Ukrainian forces dug on Sunday, Russia lined up more firepower and tapped a decorated general to take centralized control of the war ahead of a potentially decisive showdown in eastern Ukraine that could start within days.