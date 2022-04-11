5 tips for happy post-pandemic travelling

You’ve made the toughest decision of the year: where to go on holiday. But as travel restrictions ease post-pandemic vacations mean there are a few more unknowns when it comes to safety and cancellations.

To help protect you and your wallet, here are some tips for planning your next holiday.

1. Research the good and bad about your destination

These days, you need to know more than just the average daytime temperature of where you’re headed. Research and know the common safety risks of your destination. If you’re visiting places known for pickpockets, for example, consider using anti-theft travel bags, a zippered wallet and a crossbody bag to avoid petty theft.

Get baggage insurance to cover the cost of lost or damaged luggage and personal effects – including a lost passport, driver’s license, and checked bags.

You should also research local emergency numbers, including the nearest Canadian embassy or consulate, and have them written down. Also write down your travel agent’s contact information in case you need immediate help rebooking flights or adjusting your trip.

2. Watch for travel advisories

There aren’t any federal travel advisories within Canada right now, but that may not be the same for where you’re headed – or the transit country you travel though. Make sure you get the latest updates before you go at travel.gc.ca and download the Government of Canada’s Travel Smart app for on-the-go information.

Here’s what the travel advisory levels mean:

Level One: exercise normal security precautions

Level Two: exercise a high degree of caution

Level Three: avoid non-essential travel

Level Four: avoid all travel to this destination

3. Know what’s covered and what's not on your travel insurance

Once you’ve done your research, spoken with a travel consultant, and picked your destination, it’s time to get insurance for your trip. There are two key types of insurance you should consider: emergency medical insurance and trip cancellation and interruption insurance. Even if you’re travelling within Canada, both of these coverage options are recommended. And don’t assume you have sufficient coverage through your credit card. A CAA Travel Consultant will help you review your policy to identify any gaps and help you get the top up coverage you need to ensure you’re protected.

Emergency medical insurance works like the coverage you’re used to with provincial health care but provides coverage outside the province. It can provide coverage if you need to pick up prescription medications or call an ambulance - which can be expensive without the right policy.

Trip cancellation and interruption insurance gives some peace of mind if you must unexpectedly cancel your trip or return home. If there’s a natural disaster or personal/family illness before you leave, this can help you recover the non-refundable travel expenses. And if something comes up while you’re away - like testing positive for COVID-19, forcing you to extend your stay before coming home, you can cover those expenses with CAA’s interruption insurance.

Emergency medical, trip cancellation and interruption insurance can be packaged together making it easy to protect you and your wallet. If you’re going on multiple trips in a year – even if it’s within Canada – ask your travel consultant about multi-trip plans.

Hot tip: CAA Members save up to 20% on policies booked online or through a CAA Travel Consultant.*

To learn more about CAA Travel Insurance and to get a quote online, visit caaneo.ca/travelinsurance today.

4. Print and email your travel documents

The time has finally come; your out-of-office replies are set up, and you’re ready to take off. But have you made copies of your travel documents, like your boarding passes, hotel information, tripitinerary, insurance policy details, and your passport? Email these to yourself and a trusted friend or relative, so you can access them if you lose your phone along the way.

5. Register as a Canadian travelling abroad

And as a bit of last-minute admin before taking off, you should register as a Canadian travelling abroad if you’re leaving Canada. This allows the Government of Canada to inform you about pending or ongoing natural disasters or civil unrest in your destination, or in case of emergencies at home. Bon voyage!

CAA Travel Insurance is underwritten by Orion Travel Insurance Company, a CAA Company. Certain exclusions, limitations and restrictions apply. Subject to change without notice. A Medical Questionnaire may be required to purchase travel insurance. Quotes are valid for 30 days. Applies to CAA Members in good standing (CAA Membership dues paid in full by Membership expiry date). Up to $5 million CAD. Maximum $25,000 for all Emergency Medical Insurance benefits for Canadian residents without active Government Health Insurance Plan (GHIP); and/or without GHIP authorization to cover trip days in excess of 212 days in Ontario in a 12-month period. Medical Multi-Trip Annual Plans cover 4, 8, 15 or 30 days per trip depending on the plan you purchased. Top-Up coverage is available for longer trips. Coverage cannot extend beyond 365 days from departure date or effective date. *Up to twenty percent (20%) savings applies to the total premium excluding applicable taxes. Minimum premium applies. Subject to change without notice. Excludes Visitors to Canada Insurance. CAA Everyday, Classic®, and Plus® Members save 10%. CAA Premier® Members save 20% at CAA Stores or by calling 1-800-267-8713. CAA Premier Members save 10% and earn 10% in CAA Dollars® when booking online. ®CAA trademarks are owned by, and use is authorized by, the Canadian Automobile Association.