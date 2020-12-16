OTTAWA -- As Ontario reports more than 2,000 cases of novel coronavirus for the second consecutive day, there are 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday. There are no new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 9,159 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 387 deaths.

Wednesday was the fifth day in the past week with at least 40 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. There were 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, there are 2,139 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and 43 new deaths linked to the virus. More than 4,000 Ontarians have died after contracting COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

OTTAWA COVID-19 STATUS: ORANGE-RESTRICT

Ottawa remains in the "Orange-Restrict" level under the provincial reopening framework. Ottawa moved into the restriction level on Nov. 7.

The "Orange-Restrict" level is for areas with a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 25 and 39.9, a positivity rate between 1.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent and a reproduction number of 1 to 1.1.

Here is where Ottawa stands on those metrics currently:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 29.3

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.3 per cent (Dec. 9 to 15)

Reproduction Number: 0.90 (seven day average)

The "Yellow-Protect" level requires a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 10 and 24.9, a positivity rate between 0.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent and a reproduction number of "approximately 1", according to the province.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reports 361 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 364 on Tuesday and 388 on Monday.

A total 8,411 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are currently 24 people in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related complications.

Two people are currently in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is under the age of 10, one is in their 20s, one is in their 30s (this person is in the ICU), one is in their 40s, two are in their 50s, four are in their 60s, six are in their 70s, seven are in their 80s (one in the ICU), one is in their 90s.

CASES OF COVID-19 BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: One new case (642 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (1,069 cases total)

20-29 years-old: 10 new cases (1,907 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Nine new cases (1,250 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (1,154 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (1,061 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Five new cases (704 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (456 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (541 cases total)

90+ years old: One new cases (375 cases total)

TESTING

Ontario health officials say 49,189 COVID-19 tests were performed across Ontario on Tuesday. There are 65,597 tests still under investigation.

Local testing figures from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce are due this afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Public Health Ontario reported the following new cases in health units around eastern Ontario on Wednesday:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 10 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 4 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 0 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 20 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Maycourt Hospice. One staff member tested positive.

There are three active community outbreaks, all linked to unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Lamoureux École élémentaire catholique Roger-Saint-Denis Featherston Drive Public School Pleasant Park Public School St. Catherine School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Association Intégration Sociale d'Ottawa – 21034 Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Centre d'Accueil Champlain Courtyards on Eagleson Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Forest Hill long-term care home Group Home - 22525 Group Home – 22562 Maison Accueil-Sagesse Manotick Place Retirement Home Maycourt Hospice (NEW) Montfort Hospital - 3C St. Louis Residence The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5E

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).