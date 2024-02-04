4 stunt drivers charged by Ottawa police over the weekend

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) has charged four 'high-flying' drivers who were clocked going as much as 65 km/h above the posted speed limit over the weekend.

The OPS Traffic and Escort Enforcement Unit said on social media that three of the drivers were hit with stunt charges after speeding to 132, 135 and 145 km/h in the posted 80 km/h zone.

Another driver was also charged after being caught going 128 km/h in the posted 60 km/h zone.

OPS says 12 drivers have been charged with stunt-driving since Jan. 27, including this weekend.

"Hitting speeds north of 50km OVER the posted limit seems to have been a theme this weekend… OPS Traffic kept busy with multiple Stunt & Distracted Driving charges issued in the southeast end over the weekend," the OPS' traffic unit said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

OPS does not name drivers charged with stunt driving offences.

Stunt driving charges are laid when a driver is caught going more than 40 km/h above the posted speed limit on any road with a speed limit below 80 km/h, and at 50 km/h or more on other roads, including highways.

Stunt driving charges in Ontario come with an automatic 14 day vehicle impound and a 30 day licence suspension. Each driver must also appear in court to face the charge.