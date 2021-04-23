OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting a second consecutive day with more than 200 new cases of COVID-19, following two days with less than 200 cases.

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 dashboard is showing 254 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, and no new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, 2020, there have been 22,940 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 486 deaths.

The 254 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 281 new cases on Thursday, 181 new cases on Wednesday and 186 cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health data shows Ottawa's weekly incidence rate dropped to 170 cases per 100,000 on Friday. It was 222 cases per 100,000 last weekend. The positivity rate also decreased from 11.7 per cent to 10.9 per cent for the period of April 16 to 22.

Across Ontario, there are 4,505 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Health officials announced 1,257 cases in Toronto, 1,232 cases in Peel Region and 412 in York Region.

Public Health Ontario reported 247 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in reporting between Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health based on when the data is collected.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 13-19): 170.0 (Down from 178.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 10.9 per cent (April 16 – 22)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.90

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 23:

Dose 1 administered: 274,215 (+7,958 since Wednesday)

Dose 2 administered: 28,686

Total doses received: 307,470

Figures for doses administered include residents of Ottawa who were vaccinated outside of the city as well as non-residents who received a vaccine in Ottawa. The vast majority of doses are administered to residents of Ottawa in local clinics.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 25

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 7

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 4,242

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 12

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 119 people are in local hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday.

Twenty-seven people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is under 10 years of age, one is 10 to 19 years old, two are in their 20s, 11 are in their 30s, five are in their 40s (one is in the ICU), 23 are in their 50s (five are in the ICU), 24 are in their 60s (Nine are in the ICU), 40 are in their 70s (10 are in the ICU), 10 are in their 80s (two is in the ICU), and two are 90 or older.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and does not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa remains above 3,000.

There are 3,071 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, down from 3,179 active cases on Thursday.

362 more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 19,383 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test rest.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 29 new cases (1,810 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 45 new cases (2,876 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 46 new cases (5,180 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 35 new cases (3,434 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 34 new cases (3,031 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 38 new cases (2,762 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 16 new cases (1,647 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 10 new cases (931 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (787 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (497 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,848 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on April 21.

A total of 5,844 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 25 cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 12 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Eight new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 11 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One case was removed from the total

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 32 COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are 21 active community outbreaks:

Multi-unit dwellings: One outbreak

Social event – Private: One outbreak

Workplace – Construction: Two outbreaks

Workplace - Corporate/office: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Distribution: One outbreak

Workplace – Health: One outbreak

Workplace – Manufacturing: Two outbreaks

Workplace – Restaurant: Four outbreaks

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: Two outbreak

Workplace – Transportation: One outbreak

Workplace – Warehouse: Three outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Crestway Early Learning Centre (April 5) Sawmill Creek Elementary School (April 6) Dr. Ernest Couture Child Care Centre (April 8) Woodroffe High School Infant/Toddler/Preschool Program (April 9) Global Childcare Services (April 10) Elgin Street Public School (April 12) Kids and Company Barrhaven (April 12) NEW Pleasant Park Public School – child care (April 14) Abraar Elementary School (April 15) Glen Ogilvie Public School (April 16) Gloucester High School (April 16) Alta Vista Public School (April 19) Wee Watch Kanata Home Child Care (April 19) Immaculata High School (April 20)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

St. Vincent Hospital - 4N (March 26) Group Home A-11533 (March 31) Queensway Carleton Hospital (April 2) William E. Hay Centre (April 3) Chartwell Heritage Retirement Home (April 6) General Campus Warehouse (April 6) Supported Independent Living home (April 9) Group Home A-12829 (April 10) Group Home A-12867 (April 10) Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Group Home A-13005 (April 12) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) Group Home A-13275 (April 14) Group Home A-13348 (April 14) Westwood Retirement Residence (April 16) Centre d'Accueil Champlain (April 17) Group Home A-13708 (April 17) Montfort Hospital (April 21) NEW)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.