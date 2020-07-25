KEMPTVILLE, ON. -- Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 32-year-old man with second-degree murder following the death of a 63-year-old Ottawa woman in Kemptville.

OPP officers responded to a 911 call at a home on County Road 18 in the community south of Ottawa shortly after 9 p.m. Friday.

Yellow crime scene tape circled the home on Saturday.

Neighbours told CTV News Ottawa that the house is a group home.

In a statement, the OPP a 63-year-old woman was dead inside the home when officers arrived.

Police identified her on Sunday as Karen Gottschalk-Millar, of Ottawa.

North Grenville Mayor Nancy Peckford told CTV News Ottawa on Saturday that, "we have received indication from the OPP that there is no public safety threat to the community and of course as mayor I want to assure all of our residents and businesses that Kemptville and North Grenville of course is and remains a safe community."

Residents living along County Road 18 said they were shocked to learn there was a murder in the neighbourhood.

"You know to know that someone has been living right next to you that is capable of that violence is very disturbing," said Jane Kinnear on Saturday afternoon.

"It is concerning but the thing is I can't do much about it at all personally," said neighbour Ian Gursby.

Kyle Pflieger, 32, of North Grenville, is facing a charge of second-degree murder and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

He remains in police custody and is due in court Sunday in Brockville.

Police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).