OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday.

The 39 new cases follows 43 cases on Wednesday, 19 cases on Tuesday and 30 cases on Monday.

Across Ontario, there are 642 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and four new deaths linked to the virus. The 642 new cases of COVID-19 is the largest one-day increase in cases in over a month.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 642 new cases across Ontario on Thursday, 397 cases involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status. A total of 245 cases involve fully vaccinated individuals.

Health officials say 114 of the 132 people in ICUs across Ontario with COVID-19 related illnesses are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,398 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Tuesday.

A total of 3,798 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Nov. 8.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION