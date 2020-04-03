OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

In its daily update on novel coronavirus, the health unit says there are now 289 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. Ontario’s Ministry of Health reported 281 laboratory confirmed cases in Ottawa in its 10:30 a.m. Friday update.

Twenty-eight health care workers and first responders have tested positive for COVID-19 in Ottawa.

There are three lab confirmed deaths of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including two residents of the Promenade retirement residence in Orleans.

Twenty-five people are currently in hospital to be treated for COVID-19, including 10 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The median age of the 289 confirmed cases in Ottawa is 48 years old. A two-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is the age break down of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa:

5 to 19 years old: 4 cases

20 to 44: 116 cases

45 to 64: 109 cases

65 years and older: 58 cases

According to Ottawa Public Health, only six per cent of the 289 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are linked to community transmission.

Officials continue to investigate the transmission source of 65 per cent of the cases in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health says 32 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the number of cases of COVID-19 in regions in eastern Ontario (According to the Ontario Ministry of Health – as of April 2)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 38

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington: 48

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 27

Renfrew County and District Health Unit 7