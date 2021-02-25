OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the 35th consecutive day with fewer than 100 cases of COVID-19.

Across Ontario, there are 1,138 new cases of novel coronavirus.

In Ottawa, the 64 new cases of COVID-19 follows 41 new cases on Wednesday and 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The last time Ottawa Public Health reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 was Jan. 21, when 180 cases of COVID-19 were reported.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12:30 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,417 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Feb. 23.

A total of 5,988 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is currently 26 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION